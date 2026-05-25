Mafia The Old Country VOICES38 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Mafia The Old Country VOICES38 PC Game 2026 Overview

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era.

Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he’s ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family.

His oath to the Mafia, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth:

Family Takes Sacrifice.

This thrilling narrative is brought to life by stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling, and the authentic realism that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for. Enzo’s story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

The rough-hewn beauty of Sicily’s rugged countryside is a stark contrast to the grime of urban alleywaysbut the treachery and violence of this gangland run just as deep. Rival families and their ruthless leaders wage unending turf wars in the shadows, hidden from the public eye. Trust is a fleeting rarity, and loyalties are worth killing for.

You’re the antihero of this thrilling 1900s story, living out every tense moment of Enzo’s descent into Sicilys clandestine criminal underworld. Come face-to-face with a cast of unpredictable allies and cutthroat enemies in this classic crime drama, rich in period-authentic details that will immerse you in this treacherous Mediterranean setting.

Engage in life-or-death combat, be it up close with a blade or from afar with a variety of firearms. Ambush enemies for vicious stealth takedowns, or slice them up in close-quarters duels. If you prefer firearms, wield period-authentic handguns, rifles, and shotguns to overcome any odds and doggedly eliminate the Don’s enemies.

Traverse a wide range of Sicilian environments, from underground crypts and crumbling ruins to bountiful vineyards and ornate opera houses. To reach your next target or make a hurried getaway, you’ll need to gallop on horseback across cobbled streets and open fields, or speed down dirt roads in authentic turn-of-the-century automobiles.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Intense Violence or Gore, Suggestive Themes, Strong Language, General Mature Content.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: VOICES38

Game File Name : Mafia_The_Old_Country_VOICES38.zip

Game Download Size : 47 GB

MD5SUM : f7cf151626cdcff19179717f81b0dc01

System Requirements of Mafia The Old Country VOICES38

Before you start Mafia The Old Country VOICES38 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 / 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 55 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Requires SSD ; Graphic Preset: Medium ; Resolution: 1080p

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 / 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700K

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 55 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Requires SSD ; Graphic Preset: High ; Resolution: 1440p

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