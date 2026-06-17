Witchspire Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and role playing game.

Witchspire Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?

Witchspire will have a reduced price throughout Early Access to reflect the work being done on the game. When we come out of Early Access, our plan is to slightly increase the price to better represent the 1.0 version and polish of the game.

How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process?

We love joining in the discussions with our community and are planning to host Q&As, feedback sessions, playtests, and more to ensure a regular dialogue with our players. Players can expect to see us regularly in the Steam Forums and Discord, and posting to other social channels. We’ll update the community with Developer Logs as we make progress on the game, while also continuing to pay attention to thoughts and ideas as game development progresses.

Witchspire editions

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Feature List

Prepare to get lost in the hand-crafted world of Witchspire: a co-op open world witch adventure where you and your friends have been chosen to save corruption from spreading through the world. Grow your powers, explore a vast world and form bonds with the creatures around you.

Survival Made Magical

Call forth forests when youre short on timber, spirit jump up ledges, blink out of the way of attacks, and send out magical pickaxes to harvest resources. You wont starve, but resources can help you along the way to replenish and bolster your power.

Befriend Diverse Familiars

The wilderness is filled with fascinating creatures, defeat them in battle and collect their spirits. Build long-term bonds and guide their growth to support your play style and needs.

Conjure a New Home

Use astral projection to untether yourself from gravity, allowing for free movement as you build the perfect home to suit your covens needs.

The Ancients & Corruption

The Witchspire calls to you as its chosen one. Keep your wits about you, be wary of falling meteors, the ancient creatures of this world and the vile corruption that spreads beneath the surface.

Find Your Strength in Numbers

Dive into a cosmos of customization where a branching tech tree, player levelling, and varied crafting options give every witch a part to play in uncovering the mystery of the Witchspire. Start on your path with unique outfits and abilities by joining a coven, from the brave Cloudpiercers, to the mystical Foretellers.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Witchspire_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 6.8 GB

MD5SUM : b6e575021516c3aadb69811b12e173d9

System Requirements of Witchspire Early Access

Before you start Witchspire Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 Processor: Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 6600S or equivalent DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 12 GB available space

