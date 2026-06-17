Goblin Company TENOKE Free Download
Goblin Company TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.
Goblin Company TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
GOBLIN COMPANY is a co-op mining game where every meter you dig could be your last. Armed with laser drills, you and your fellow Goblins must reach the legendary Giant Crystal in the WHAAG MINING INC mines. But the depths hold ravenous creatures and a darkness that devours sanity. Can you claim the treasure?
* Carve your own paths through the caves
* Shape the environment according to your exploration strategies
* Build a rail network for mining carts
* Optimize routes to maximize efficiency while you explore
* Stay in the light or anxiety will consume you!
* Dynamic torch system: carry them, throw them, or place them strategically
Upgrade your laser, boost your abilities, and customize your Goblin to work harder, faster, and… smarter?
Face the depths alone or with up to 3 fellow Goblins. Share torches to keep the darkness at bay, watch each other’s backs, and combine your efforts to uncover the path to the Giant Crystal
* Bring back the old mining system to its original functionality
* Expand your mining operation with new Goblin technologies
The Giant Crystal awaits in the deepest darkness
Its down there somewhere we checked it
If you find it, youll be rich
If you die, theyll just send another Goblin
FEATURES
* Dig together with up to 4 players
* Explore, fight, and gather resources
* 3 different biomes to discover
* Build your own railway network
* Use torches to combat darkness
* Customize your Goblin
* Upgrade your equipment
* Unlock valuable tools
* Online co-op and offline single player
* Die and you’ll be replaced
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Goblin_Company_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.4 GB
- MD5SUM : 78125ac7e0bccf17ad9c97a72bfa5665
System Requirements of Goblin Company TENOKE
Before you start Goblin Company TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Win 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1060 or RX 6600 XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 4 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Win 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 2060 or RX 7600xt or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 6 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Goblin Company TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Goblin Company TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.