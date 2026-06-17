Goblin Company TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Goblin Company TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

GOBLIN COMPANY is a co-op mining game where every meter you dig could be your last. Armed with laser drills, you and your fellow Goblins must reach the legendary Giant Crystal in the WHAAG MINING INC mines. But the depths hold ravenous creatures and a darkness that devours sanity. Can you claim the treasure?

* Carve your own paths through the caves

* Shape the environment according to your exploration strategies

* Build a rail network for mining carts

* Optimize routes to maximize efficiency while you explore

* Stay in the light or anxiety will consume you!

* Dynamic torch system: carry them, throw them, or place them strategically

Upgrade your laser, boost your abilities, and customize your Goblin to work harder, faster, and… smarter?

Face the depths alone or with up to 3 fellow Goblins. Share torches to keep the darkness at bay, watch each other’s backs, and combine your efforts to uncover the path to the Giant Crystal

* Bring back the old mining system to its original functionality

* Expand your mining operation with new Goblin technologies

The Giant Crystal awaits in the deepest darkness

Its down there somewhere we checked it

If you find it, youll be rich

If you die, theyll just send another Goblin

FEATURES

* Dig together with up to 4 players

* Explore, fight, and gather resources

* 3 different biomes to discover

* Build your own railway network

* Use torches to combat darkness

* Customize your Goblin

* Upgrade your equipment

* Unlock valuable tools

* Online co-op and offline single player

* Die and you’ll be replaced

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Goblin_Company_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : 78125ac7e0bccf17ad9c97a72bfa5665

System Requirements of Goblin Company TENOKE

Before you start Goblin Company TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Win 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 or RX 6600 XT DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 4 GB available space Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

