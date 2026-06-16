Fears to Fathom Scratch Creek GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Fears to Fathom Scratch Creek GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Fears to Fathom : Scratch Creek

In this episode of Fears to Fathom, you play as Tessa Langley or Marcus Reed a young couple from Oregon preparing to move to another state. Due to unforeseen circumstances, their journey took an unexpected turn, leading them to the town of Scratch Creek. Little did they know what was transpiring in the decrepit small town. The couple survived as they collectively made the right choices.

The Gameplay

This game is primarily a 2-player narrative co-op walking simulator with driving and exploration mechanics. Scratch Creek is an exclusively co-op experience.

Key Features

* Atmospheric environment.

* VHS film aesthetic.

* Proximity Voice Chat.

* Receive texts from NPCs.

* Text the other survivor.

* Player voice activity.

* Duo Matchmaking

* 2-Player Co-Op.

Note:

THIS PRODUCT IS ONLINE CO-OP ONLY. Experience with a friend or find a survivor in-game.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Fears_to_Fathom_Scratch_Creek_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 13 GB

MD5SUM : 33e1cae381f4f8946bd36674447a2a11

System Requirements of Fears to Fathom Scratch Creek GoldBerg

Before you start Fears to Fathom Scratch Creek GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A380

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 14 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc B570

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 14 GB available space

Fears to Fathom Scratch Creek GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Fears to Fathom Scratch Creek GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





