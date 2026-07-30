Cup and Counter Coffee Shop Simulator GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Cup and Counter Coffee Shop Simulator GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Build and grow your own cafe in Cup and Counter. Learn to craft a wide range of drinks, serve a stream of customers, and shape your coffee shop into a space that feels truly yours.

Craft Delicious Drinks

Learn to make a wide range of drinks as new recipes and ingredients become available. Work quickly, follow customer preferences, and keep orders flowing during busy rushes.

Build your Dream Cafe

Start small and grow your cafe into a bustling local favorite. Buy new equipment, expand your floor space, and shape every part of your shop to match your vision.

Manage your Employees

As you grow, you will be able to hire and manage employees to help run your cafe. Give them free rein, or assign them the tasks you really don’t want to do.

Serve Customers and Build Your Reputation

Fast service and well-made drinks keep customers happy and your reputation strong. Get orders wrong or keep people waiting too long, and your cafe will start to feel the pressure.

Manage Stock and Deliveries

Stay on top of your supplies so you are always ready for the next rush. Plan ahead to avoid badly timed deliveries, but be careful not to overorder. Food and coffee beans won’t stay fresh forever.

Run the Business

A great cafe needs more than good drinks. Balance rent, stock costs, and expansion plans while adjusting prices to find the sweet spot between customer satisfaction and turning a profit.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Cup_and_Counter_Coffee_Shop_Simulator_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 3.1 GB

MD5SUM : 651206106d5b8564c50b4c9d3ab27b01

System Requirements of Cup and Counter Coffee Shop Simulator GoldBerg

Before you start Cup and Counter Coffee Shop Simulator GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 3570K

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 560 GTX

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel i7-4770

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1070 GTX

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Cup and Counter Coffee Shop Simulator GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Cup and Counter Coffee Shop Simulator GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





