Killer Bean v0.100.055 Early Access Free Download
Killer Bean v0.100.055 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.
Killer Bean v0.100.055 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
After being betrayed by the Shadow Agency and learning the truth about their evil ways, Killer Bean has made it his life goal to destroy them. Yet this is easier said than done, as Killer Bean will face armies of enemies, and mysterious Shadow Beans who are better trained and more powerful than him.
Key Features
* Full single player Campaign
* The Party – take down dance parties that disturb your sleep
* Battle Arena – battle endless waves of enemies
* Conquest – join the Bad Beans in conquering the island against the Mercenaries
* Procedurally generated islands with 4 different biomes. Each biome has their own wildlife creatures
* 4 Bosses and 4 Mini Bosses
* 4 Factions: Bad Beans, Mercenaries, Pirate Commandos, Shadow Troops
* Randomized weapon skills
* Enemy vehicles, aircraft, and mechs
* Ragdolls and physics combat galore
Early Access Roadmap
* Language localizations
* Online friends co-op game modes
* Customizable characters
* More missions and bosses until fully randomized campaign is achieved
* Jet Bean as a playable character
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
This game contains frequent violence between coffee bean characters and other fictional characters.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v0.100.055
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Killer_Bean_v0_100_055_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 22 GB
- MD5SUM : b5e3d338329181a4bbed220fecdd9d87
System Requirements of Killer Bean v0.100.055 Early Access
Before you start Killer Bean v0.100.055 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: 3 GHz Dual Core
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 950
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 23 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or later
- Processor: 3 GHz Quad Core
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GPU with at least 10gb of video ram
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 23 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required
Killer Bean v0.100.055 Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start Killer Bean v0.100.055 Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.