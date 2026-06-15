Tellers Duty TENOKE Free Download
Tellers Duty TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.
Tellers Duty TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Youve just started your first day as a bank teller at Kertasia Bank, thanks to a favor from your distant uncle, the branch manager. But this isnt just a job, its your lifeline. With your mothers medical bills piling up, every decision at the counter could shape your future in a country run by absurd rules and an even more absurd government.
But counting cash is the least of your worries.
You’ll spot forgeries, calm irate customers, and navigate the bizarre, ever-changing regulations of a dysfunctional government. Each interaction tests your patience, your integrity, and your resolve.
As days pass, pressure mounts. Your uncle demands results, but the banks policies often clash with whats right. Will you follow the rules to survive, or take risks for your familys sake?
Live the Life of a Bank Teller
Step into the life of a bank teller, process transactions, verify documents, and uncover fraud amid absurd regulations
100+ Unique Customer Encounters
Encounter 100+ customers with unpredictable demands, ethical dilemmas, and satirical bureaucracy
Vintage Paper Dystopia
Immerse yourself in a dystopian world with a vintage paper aesthetic inspired by old government documents
Choices That Matter
Shape your fate through moral choices that impact relationships, job security, and Kertasias future
Balance Work and Survival
Balance high-stress work with personal survival manage savings, meals, and your loyal cat companion
Why Play Teller’s Duty?
Combines familiar simulation mechanics with a deeply personal and thought-provoking narrative. Its not just about surviving your job but also about navigating complex moral decisions to secure a future for yourself and your loved ones.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Tellers_Duty_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.2 GB
- MD5SUM : 04a076a38baedcce550f6eb6bf5552cd
System Requirements of Tellers Duty TENOKE
Before you start Tellers Duty TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS *: Version: Windows 7 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
Recommended:
-
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 3 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
Tellers Duty TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Tellers Duty TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.