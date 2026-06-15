Tellers Duty TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Tellers Duty TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Youve just started your first day as a bank teller at Kertasia Bank, thanks to a favor from your distant uncle, the branch manager. But this isnt just a job, its your lifeline. With your mothers medical bills piling up, every decision at the counter could shape your future in a country run by absurd rules and an even more absurd government.

But counting cash is the least of your worries.

You’ll spot forgeries, calm irate customers, and navigate the bizarre, ever-changing regulations of a dysfunctional government. Each interaction tests your patience, your integrity, and your resolve.

As days pass, pressure mounts. Your uncle demands results, but the banks policies often clash with whats right. Will you follow the rules to survive, or take risks for your familys sake?

Live the Life of a Bank Teller

Step into the life of a bank teller, process transactions, verify documents, and uncover fraud amid absurd regulations

100+ Unique Customer Encounters

Encounter 100+ customers with unpredictable demands, ethical dilemmas, and satirical bureaucracy

Vintage Paper Dystopia

Immerse yourself in a dystopian world with a vintage paper aesthetic inspired by old government documents

Choices That Matter

Shape your fate through moral choices that impact relationships, job security, and Kertasias future

Balance Work and Survival

Balance high-stress work with personal survival manage savings, meals, and your loyal cat companion

Why Play Teller’s Duty?

Combines familiar simulation mechanics with a deeply personal and thought-provoking narrative. Its not just about surviving your job but also about navigating complex moral decisions to secure a future for yourself and your loved ones.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Tellers_Duty_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.2 GB

MD5SUM : 04a076a38baedcce550f6eb6bf5552cd

System Requirements of Tellers Duty TENOKE

Before you start Tellers Duty TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Version: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti or equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

