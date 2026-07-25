The Mound Omen of Cthulhu RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

The Mound Omen of Cthulhu RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu is a first-person cooperative horror game where every expedition into the unknown becomes a fight for survival, sanity, and trust. Inspired by cosmic horror, you and your team venture deep into a mysterious jungle in search of a legendary underground world rumored to hold unimaginable riches. But the deeper you descend, the more reality begins to fracture.

What starts as an archaeological expedition soon turns into a nightmare. Ancient forces awaken beneath the earth, twisting your perception and preying on your fears. Hallucinations blur the line between truth and illusion, making it impossible to know whether the horrors surrounding you are real—or whether your closest allies can still be trusted.

Designed for up to four players, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu challenges teams to work together while confronting an ever-changing psychological threat. Communication, resource management, and careful decision-making are just as important as survival, as every choice can determine whether the expedition uncovers forgotten secrets or becomes another lost legend.

With oppressive environments, unpredictable encounters, and a constant sense of escalating dread, every journey into the depths offers a unique experience. The jungle hides more than ancient ruins—it conceals a darkness capable of consuming anyone who dares to uncover its secrets.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : The_Mound_Omen_of_Cthulhu_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 24 GB

MD5SUM : fab5514c17080eb34dd374ae5c67a99a

System Requirements of The Mound Omen of Cthulhu RUNE

Before you start The Mound Omen of Cthulhu RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600x Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB or Intel Arc A770 16GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 23 GB available space Additional Notes: Please note that these informations aren’t final and may be subject to change until the launch of the game.

