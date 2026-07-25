Class of 09 Puzzle Showdown TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual game.

Class of 09 Puzzle Showdown TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

The Class of ’09 girls took the internet by storm in 2023 with the visual novel genre. Now that the Class of ’09 VN trilogy has concluded, the late 2000’s girls we know and love return to bring you the most story-rich 2D VS Puzzle Game to date in Class of ’09: Puzzle Showdown! Swap blocks to lines of 3 or more, but the true learning curve is mastering the chaining system to bury your opponent before they bury you!

5 Unique Campaigns, 13 New Endings

You read that right, we have 5 unique campaigns challenging your puzzle skills. Each campaign centered around a different Class of ’09 girl from their unique perspective, and a side quest all about Kelly! Every last one of these campaigns still bringing you the earnest comedy known with the prior Class of ’09 games.

Go beyond the story with ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

This Class of ’09 game maximizes replayability with P2P online and local multiplayer. Develop your skills by playing the campaigns and then take them to the digital streets to see who’s the best of the Puzzle Showdown!

Class of ’09 is still heard!

The entire voice acting cast is back with some new voices along the way! This game also features an original soundtrack with over a dozen new songs you’ll eventually ask us to upload to streaming.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game features crude language. Many jokes pertaining to illicit drug use, suicide, child endangerment and general criminal behavior.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Class_of_09_Puzzle_Showdown_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : 734c97aa65491e83cc41b0d4db372750

System Requirements of Class of 09 Puzzle Showdown TENOKE

Before you start Class of 09 Puzzle Showdown TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Quad Core 2.8ghz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Integrated Graphics

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Stereo Support

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: 6 Core 3.5ghz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1080 or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Stereo Support

Class of 09 Puzzle Showdown TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Class of 09 Puzzle Showdown TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





