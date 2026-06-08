Word Play v1.10 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual game.

Word Play v1.10 PC Game 2026 Overview

Word Play is a brain-busting spelling game about making words, getting perks, and scoring big.

Imagine your favourite word game – but where you get to change the rules and the tiles as you play!

How to Play

Spelling

Click, drag, or type to spell the best and biggest words you can find.

Scoring

Score points based on the value of each letter, and the length of the word.

Perks

Score enough points to clear the round and you’ll get a chance to pick from more than 150 perks!

Playing with Perks

Modifiers

Modifiers change the rules of the game, in your favour. Add more tile spaces, build Bonus Points, make Q tiles become QU tiles, and more.

Upgrades

Upgrades let you improve, destroy, discard, or duplicate tiles.

Gifts

Gifts add new tiles to your letter bag. Like wildcards, mirror tiles, and the legendary + tile.

Special Tiles

Upgrade tiles to special forms like Golden, Diamond, Emerald, and Potion, to score more points.

Score Big!

Synergies and Strategies

Combine modifiers, upgrades, gifts, and special tiles in clever ways to score big!

Difficulty and Modes

Special Rounds

Watch out for devious Special Rounds that require perfect play.

Roguelike Structure

Can you reach the end of the game without running out of “Plays”? Or will you have to start again from scratch?

Difficulty Settings

Learn the ropes with Easy mode, then try Normal, Hard, Legendary, and Marathon modes.

Casual Mode

Play with fewer strategic elements in Quick Play – just spell words and try to win medals!

Other Features

Accessibility Features

Play with mouse, keyboard, or controller. Use dyslexic fonts and / or high contrast mode. Get spelling suggestions. And more.

Steam Achievements and Steam Cloud

Unlock more than 20 achievements. Sync your save games across devices using Steam Cloud.

Steam Deck Verified

Play with gamepad controls, or fluid touchscreen input. Graphics and options are tweaked and tuned for the Steam Deck.

Custom Dictionaries

Use experimental modding features to import custom dictionaries in different languages. (Note: in-game text will remain in English. Game is only balanced for English words).

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.10

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Word_Play_v1_10.zip

Game Download Size : 948 MB

MD5SUM : f0cc33c59153895825a311f66252e6dc

System Requirements of Word Play v1.10

Before you start Word Play v1.10 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7+

* Processor: Intel i5+

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750

* Storage: 700 MB available space

Word Play v1.10 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Word Play v1.10. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





