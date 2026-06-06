Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Explore the seemingly infinite expanse of eerily familiar levels in backrooms based on the popular creepypasta lore. Each level features different ways to escape with dangers along the way.

Realistic graphics, minimal user interfaces, and dreary ambience combine for an atmospheric horror experience that’s terrified millions of players on Steam.

Explore the backrooms with a team of up to 4 players. Good luck: teammates may no-clip into other areas of the map and every member of your team must reach the exit alive to escape. No wanderer left behind.

Traverse 30+ unique levels based on backrooms lore. Don’t wander far from your team, as you can easily get lost in the confusing expanse of the backrooms.

Check every corner for the many hostile entities lurking inside the backrooms. Each has their own mechanics. Learn quickly if you want to survive the horror.

Communicate with your teammates with proximity voice chat. Entities can also hear you, so stay quiet whenever you’re near danger.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.3.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Escape_the_Backrooms_v1_3_0.zip

Game Download Size : 27 GB

System Requirements of Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0

Before you start Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD 2.5 GHz or superior Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Any DirectX 11 or 12 compatible card DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: Any Additional Notes:

