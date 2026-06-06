Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 Free Download
Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.
Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 PC Game 2026 Overview
Explore the seemingly infinite expanse of eerily familiar levels in backrooms based on the popular creepypasta lore. Each level features different ways to escape with dangers along the way.
Realistic graphics, minimal user interfaces, and dreary ambience combine for an atmospheric horror experience that’s terrified millions of players on Steam.
Explore the backrooms with a team of up to 4 players. Good luck: teammates may no-clip into other areas of the map and every member of your team must reach the exit alive to escape. No wanderer left behind.
Traverse 30+ unique levels based on backrooms lore. Don’t wander far from your team, as you can easily get lost in the confusing expanse of the backrooms.
Check every corner for the many hostile entities lurking inside the backrooms. Each has their own mechanics. Learn quickly if you want to survive the horror.
Communicate with your teammates with proximity voice chat. Entities can also hear you, so stay quiet whenever you’re near danger.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v1.3.0
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : Escape_the_Backrooms_v1_3_0.zip
- Game Download Size : 27 GB
System Requirements of Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0
Before you start Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD 2.5 GHz or superior
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Any DirectX 11 or 12 compatible card
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: Any
- Additional Notes:
Recommended:
-
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0 Free Download
Click on the below button to start Escape the Backrooms v1.3.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.