Evil Of Fate Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Evil Of Fate Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Evil Of Fate is a psychological horror and suspense-action game with co-op multiplayer first and third-person camera-based weapon mechanics. This story will draw you into its realistic and spooky dystopian world.

A mysterious stone element falling to Earth has thrown the town of Rotterwood into chaos.

Realizing the power of the stone, the priest used it to make the townsfolk utterly dependent on and loyal to him. Slowly, the people of the town transformed into half-dead beings known as Rotters.

Lucas, an investigator who ventured into Rotterwood, never returned.

In response, four researchers set out on a journey to the cursed town.

A vengeful witch whose young daughter was burned to ashes.

A priest who enslaved the townsfolk.

A town doctor who performed gruesome experiments on humans in the hospital.

Will they be able to overcome any of these horrors?

For now, at least, they have a pistol to defend themselves.

Perhaps they might find more along the way.

Putting a bullet through a Rotters head may be simple enough but what about the others?

Lose yourself in realistic, optimized graphics offering a captivating atmosphere by day and a terrifying hellish experience by night.

With the optional feature to switch between third-person and first-person modes, create your own unique experience.

At times, face ordinary Rotters and at other times, battle against intelligent ones. Confront a variety of entities such as the Doctor, the Witch, the Priest, and the Witchs daughters.

Youll find yourself searching every corner for magazines.

Some will desperately look for pills to restore their health.

The curious ones will keep their eyes on scattered notes.

With the loot system, youll feel just a bit safer.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains blood and violence. Not recommended under the age of 16.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Evil_Of_Fate_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 6.6 GB

MD5SUM : c31dce0d2c75d3b07616a265de7e9587

System Requirements of Evil Of Fate Early Access

Before you start Evil Of Fate Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 5 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p/60FPS



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 – 64 bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5400 Memory: 10 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 / NVIDIA RTX 3050 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 10 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p/60FPS



Evil Of Fate Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Evil Of Fate Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





