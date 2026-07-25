Taival Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Taival Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

You stumble upon the last Henki – a creature unlike any other, a shapeshifter keeping the world of Taival in balance. Together, you set out across a handcrafted blocky world to recover the shattered fragments of its lost heritage. What you find along the way will change both of you.

* Shapeshifting companion (Henki) – absorb creature forms found throughout the world, each with unique combat and traversal abilities

* Handcrafted open world – multiple seamlessly connected biomes with distinct environments, inhabitants, and stories

* Up to 4-player co-op – mix local split-screen and online players in the same session, simultaneously

* Group quest dialogue – Follow the same quest dialogue and suggest options using your cursor

* Charming voxel-style art – a handcrafted blocky world with a warm, inviting visual identity

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Generative AI was used only to assist with localization/translation partially. All localized text was reviewed and edited before release. No AI-generated content was used otherwise.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Taival_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 3.9 GB

MD5SUM : 498a617fa1a3cb7ce8cf2c63ee9c0725

System Requirements of Taival Early Access

Before you start Taival Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1660 Ti (or equivalent) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 5 GB available space

