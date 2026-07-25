Taival Early Access Free Download
Taival Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.
Taival Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
You stumble upon the last Henki – a creature unlike any other, a shapeshifter keeping the world of Taival in balance. Together, you set out across a handcrafted blocky world to recover the shattered fragments of its lost heritage. What you find along the way will change both of you.
* Shapeshifting companion (Henki) – absorb creature forms found throughout the world, each with unique combat and traversal abilities
* Handcrafted open world – multiple seamlessly connected biomes with distinct environments, inhabitants, and stories
* Up to 4-player co-op – mix local split-screen and online players in the same session, simultaneously
* Group quest dialogue – Follow the same quest dialogue and suggest options using your cursor
* Charming voxel-style art – a handcrafted blocky world with a warm, inviting visual identity
AI Generated Content Disclosure
The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:
Generative AI was used only to assist with localization/translation partially. All localized text was reviewed and edited before release. No AI-generated content was used otherwise.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Taival_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 3.9 GB
- MD5SUM : 498a617fa1a3cb7ce8cf2c63ee9c0725
System Requirements of Taival Early Access
Before you start Taival Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor:
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1660 Ti (or equivalent)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 5 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 3060 Ti (or equivalent)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 5 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Taival Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start Taival Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.