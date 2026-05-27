Kristala v1.0.17 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Kristala v1.0.17 PC Game 2026 Overview

Punishing & Satisfying Combat

Avoid damage by blocking, dodging, and deflecting attacks. Combine light and heavy attacks, utilize powerful weapon abilities, and cast up to 16 equipped spells at a time. Regenerate Mana by engaging in melee combat deflect attacks to land critical takedowns.

Defeat Cursed Monsters with Cunning Skill

Ailur is slowly being overcome by a dark and mysterious curse. Use your arsenal of weapons, spells, and unique feline abilities to battle undead enemies, tortured spirits, and behemoth bosses with cunning agility and skill.

Overcome Obstacles with Feline Parkour

Execute unique abilities that allow you to traverse the environment in many ways, overcoming new + exciting challenges. New traversal abilities are unlocked by progressing Kristalas main storyline + each new skill opens up new pathways in previously explored areas.

Piece Together the Lore through Exploration

Use your arsenal of skills to explore the diverse, dark-fantasy world of Ailur, seeking out written journal pickups, impactful NPC interactions, and unique Kristal Memory items to unravel Kristala’s detailed story and lore.

Create Your Own Unique Feline Character

Choose your desired fur pattern/length. Your clan choice determines the type of magic you’ll level throughout the game, and your starting class determines your initial weapon, armor, and stat loadouts. Level stats, magic, and feline abilities to fit your desired play style.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.17

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Kristala_v1_0_17.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 8f230746b018c614d53b26cd523bf413

System Requirements of Kristala v1.0.17

Before you start Kristala v1.0.17 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6-core)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (68 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file compatible

* Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Recommended:

* OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (or better)

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super / RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (8 GB+)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file compatible

* Additional Notes: NVMe SSD Recommended. For Ultra Specs (For 4K or Max Settings): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / 3080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (1012 GB+ VRAM)

Kristala v1.0.17 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Kristala v1.0.17. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





