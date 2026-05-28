STARBITES RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

STARBITES RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

The planet ‘Bitter’, turned into a desert due to the effects of the space war

The fate of a girl, who made a living by finding parts and treasures scattered across the desert as remnants of the war, begins to change completely due to the ‘Oracle’.

Strangely transformed mechas, increasingly aggressive AI, and abnormal phenomena across the planet

Explore countless secrets hidden on the devastated planet thrown into chaos by energy strikes. Build relationships with various characters and acquire new information to face the anomalies occurring all over and move towards the truth!

THE STARBITES

Starbites (STARBITES) is a story-driven RPG where you meet various companions and strengthen your partner mecha while adventuring on the devastated planet “Bitter” in the aftermath of the space war. You will become the debris collector Lukida in Delight City, collecting spaceship parts and relics, and embark on an adventure with the laid-back and kind drinker Gwen-Dol and the calm engineer Badger, who supports the Lukida and Gwen-Dol duo.

…Will Lukida reach the truth at the end of the universe?

‘Delight City’, where people with their own stories live on the planet “Bitter”

The tower-shaped ‘Delight City’ is a cheerful, free, and unique city. Though it is slowly getting buried in sand. People gathered in the city trade their materials and information to survive day by day.

There is a ‘hidden area’ in the city that no one has found yet. Discover various NPCs and special objects to find clues and progress the story to unlock new floors.

An adventure to discover new areas by exploring the desert planet

Each chapter awaits you with terrifying bosses and even stronger new companions. What kind of world do they know? Meet companions, build bonds, and listen to their stories.

Ride your reliable partner, the ‘Mecha’, and set off on an adventure in the desolate desert! The world shaped by sand is vast, and the secrets hidden within might be even greater.

Turn-based battles on your own mechas

Drivers High breaks the stereotype that turn-based battles are boring!

When attacking or getting hit by enemies, the DH gauge charges, and once full, you can use Drivers High. When activated, you can immediately act again regardless of the timeline order! Use Drivers High strategically with enhanced skills that change attributes, add effects, and increase power to break enemy strategies and enjoy thrilling battles!</p]

Strengthen your mecha with materials obtained from adventures

Defeat enemies in battles to earn rewards or collect materials while exploring fields to obtain various items! You can strengthen your mecha with weapons, armor, engines, and cores, and enjoy the game with your custom-styled mecha!</p]

Build a strategic party with companions having various abilities!

Form strategic parties with companions who have unique mechas as battle members and support members. Organize your party according to the situation to gain an advantage in battles. The flow of the battlefield is in your hands!</p]

A captivating story beneath the planet

You will embark on a journey to unravel the tragic stories and secrets of the vast universe. With a solid scenario, engaging production, and the passionate performances of voice actors bringing life to the characters, an immersive story unfolds as you and your companions navigate through it to reach the truth!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : STARBITES_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.0 GB

MD5SUM : 5404a721d8c3f4f1acebb252cc93dfe9

System Requirements of STARBITES RUNE

Before you start STARBITES RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

STARBITES RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start STARBITES RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





