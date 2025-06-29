7 Days to Die v2.0 Free Download
7 Days to Die v2.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure, and indie game.
7 Days to Die v2.0 PC Game 2025 Overview
HOW LONG WILL YOU SURVIVE?
With over 20 million copies sold, 7 Days has defined the survival genre, with unrivaled crafting and world-building content. Set in a brutally unforgiving post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, 7 Days is an open-world game that is a unique combination of first-person shooter, survival horror, tower defense, and role-playing games. It presents combat, crafting, looting, mining, exploration, and character growth in a way that has seen a rapturous response from fans worldwide. Play the definitive zombie survival sandbox RPG that came first. Navezgane awaits!
GAME FEATURES
* Explore – Huge, unique and rich environments, offering the freedom to play the game any way you want, featuring 5 unique biomes and worlds up to 100 square kilometers in size.
* Craft Handcraft and repair weapons, clothes, armor, tools, vehicles, and more with over 500 recipes. Learn more powerful recipes by finding schematics.
* Build your fort to include traps, electric power, auto turrets, automated doors, gadgets, and defensive positions to survive the undead in a fully destructible and moldable world.
* Cooperate or Compete Work together to build settlements or against each other raiding other players’ bases, its up to you in a wasteland where zombies and outlaws rule the land.
* Create Unleash your creativity with access to over 800 in-game items, over 1,300 unique building blocks and a painting system that offers infinite possibilities.
* Improve and increase your skills with a multitude of perks under 5 main attributes. Gain additional skills by reading over 100 books. 7 Days to Die is the only true survival RPG.
* Choose Play the campaign world, or dive back in a randomly-generated world with cities, towns, lakes, mountains, valleys, roads, caves and over 700 unique locations.
* Combat Encounter nearly 60 unique zombie archetypes, including special infected with unique behaviors and attacks, progressing in difficulty to provide an infinite challenge.
* Survive Experience real hardcore survival mechanics with nearly 50 buffs, boosts and ailments that will impact the gameplay in ways that can both challenge and aid in your survival.
* Destroy Buildings and terrain formations can collapse under their weight from structural damage or poor building design, with real structural stability.
* Loot Scavenge the world for the best weapons, tools, and armor with 6 quality ranges providing thousands of permutations. Augment items with a multitude of mods.
* Quest: Meet several Trader NPCs who buy and sell goods and offer quest jobs for rewards. Enjoy many unique quest types supported by over 700 locations.
* Customize: Create your character and customize your character further in-game with a huge selection of clothing and armor you can craft or loot in the world.
* Drive Enjoy the badass vehicle system where you find all the parts, learn the recipes, craft and customize your bicycle, minibike, motorcycle, 4×4 or gyrocopters and ride with friends.
* Farm or Hunt Plant and grow gardens for sustainable resources, or head out into the wilderness and hunt over a dozen unique wild animals.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v2.0
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : 7_Days_to_Die_v2_0.zip
- Game Download Size : 18 GB
- MD5SUM : 19221b6a922b05d97f17944c00c01f92
System Requirements of 7 Days to Die v2.0
Before you start 7 Days to Die v2.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Windows
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)
* Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory
* DirectX: Version 11
* Network: Broadband Internet connection
* Storage: 15 GB available space
* Sound Card: Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)
* Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster
* Memory: 12 GB RAM
* Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory
* DirectX: Version 11
* Network: Broadband Internet connection
* Storage: 15 GB available space
* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
7 Days to Die v2.0 Free Download
Click on the button below to start 7 Days to Die v2.0. It is a complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided a direct link full setup of the game.
