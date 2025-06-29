7 Days to Die v2.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure, and indie game.

7 Days to Die v2.0 PC Game 2025 Overview

HOW LONG WILL YOU SURVIVE?

With over 20 million copies sold, 7 Days has defined the survival genre, with unrivaled crafting and world-building content. Set in a brutally unforgiving post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, 7 Days is an open-world game that is a unique combination of first-person shooter, survival horror, tower defense, and role-playing games. It presents combat, crafting, looting, mining, exploration, and character growth in a way that has seen a rapturous response from fans worldwide. Play the definitive zombie survival sandbox RPG that came first. Navezgane awaits!

GAME FEATURES

* Explore – Huge, unique and rich environments, offering the freedom to play the game any way you want, featuring 5 unique biomes and worlds up to 100 square kilometers in size.

* Craft Handcraft and repair weapons, clothes, armor, tools, vehicles, and more with over 500 recipes. Learn more powerful recipes by finding schematics.

* Build your fort to include traps, electric power, auto turrets, automated doors, gadgets, and defensive positions to survive the undead in a fully destructible and moldable world.

* Cooperate or Compete Work together to build settlements or against each other raiding other players’ bases, its up to you in a wasteland where zombies and outlaws rule the land.

* Create Unleash your creativity with access to over 800 in-game items, over 1,300 unique building blocks and a painting system that offers infinite possibilities.

* Improve and increase your skills with a multitude of perks under 5 main attributes. Gain additional skills by reading over 100 books. 7 Days to Die is the only true survival RPG.

* Choose Play the campaign world, or dive back in a randomly-generated world with cities, towns, lakes, mountains, valleys, roads, caves and over 700 unique locations.

* Combat Encounter nearly 60 unique zombie archetypes, including special infected with unique behaviors and attacks, progressing in difficulty to provide an infinite challenge.

* Survive Experience real hardcore survival mechanics with nearly 50 buffs, boosts and ailments that will impact the gameplay in ways that can both challenge and aid in your survival.

* Destroy Buildings and terrain formations can collapse under their weight from structural damage or poor building design, with real structural stability.

* Loot Scavenge the world for the best weapons, tools, and armor with 6 quality ranges providing thousands of permutations. Augment items with a multitude of mods.

* Quest: Meet several Trader NPCs who buy and sell goods and offer quest jobs for rewards. Enjoy many unique quest types supported by over 700 locations.

* Customize: Create your character and customize your character further in-game with a huge selection of clothing and armor you can craft or loot in the world.

* Drive Enjoy the badass vehicle system where you find all the parts, learn the recipes, craft and customize your bicycle, minibike, motorcycle, 4×4 or gyrocopters and ride with friends.

* Farm or Hunt Plant and grow gardens for sustainable resources, or head out into the wilderness and hunt over a dozen unique wild animals.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : 7_Days_to_Die_v2_0.zip

Game Download Size : 18 GB

MD5SUM : 19221b6a922b05d97f17944c00c01f92

System Requirements of 7 Days to Die v2.0

Before you start 7 Days to Die v2.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

* Processor: 2.8 Ghz Quad Core CPU

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

* Processor: 3.2 Ghz Quad Core CPU or faster

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: 4 GB Dedicated Memory

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

