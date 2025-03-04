FRONT MISSION 1 Remake v3.0.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.

FRONT MISSION 1 Remake v3.0.1 PC Game 2025 Overview

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake is an immersive, tactical turn-based RPG, placing you in command of the awe-inspiring Wanzers powerful military machines.

Assume the role of valiant pilots navigating treacherous battlefields, where the true realities of war come alive with every strategic maneuver. With a meticulously crafted narrative that surprises at every turn, the game showcases an extensive combat and battle system. Enjoy all these features through refreshed graphics and a reorchestrated soundtrack, elevating the gaming experience of the classic Front Mission series.

In the year 2090, the world’s conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border is a hotbed of conflict.

An O.C.U. reconnaissance platoon led by Captain Royd Clive is assigned to investigate a U.C.S. munitions plant. They are ambushed by U.C.S. Wanzers, triggering a series of events that plunges the whole island into war. Royd’s fiancee, Lieutenant Karen Meure, goes missing in action.

Discharged from the military, Royd sets out to investigate what happened to Karen. His quest leads him closer and closer to the conspiracy behind the incident and the powers that orchestrated it.

With dozens of characters to meet, its mature story, and non-Manichean protagonists, Front Mission is the classic of a tactical Japanese RPG genre, finally available worldwide.

Two campaigns: O.C.U. and U.C.S.

Multiple difficulty levels

Modern and Classic gameplay modes

Free camera and new tactical map

Choose between fully reorchestrated or original soundtrack

Wanzers and Pilots customization

Savegame from the demo version carries over to the full game after purchase.

Mercenaries Update introduces new content, expanding the gameplay with additional features:

* New Singleplayer Scenarios

An exciting array of six new singleplayer scenarios is coming with the update. Each scenario is carefully crafted to offer a diverse range of challenges and engaging narratives. These new missions provide a captivating solo gaming experience while also expanding gameplay with new types of terrain tiles.

* Local Multiplayer Mode

Jump into action with the local multiplayer mode using two controllers or the hot-seat functionality! Challenge your friends to a skirmish and prove your tactical superiority on brand-new maps.

* Six New Maps

Buried Factory, Leaves of the Fallen, Poruntas Hideaway, and three more maps to be unlocked as you progress, will serve as arenas for single-player scenarios and multiplayer skirmishes.

* New Mercenaries and a Commander Character

Meet 15 new playable characters and the commander, who introduce you to the new update and assemble the best possible team.

And more!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v3.0.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : FRONT_MISSION_1_Remake_v3_0_1.zip

Game Download Size : 15 GB

MD5SUM : 02b762b170f7bb38285f399e6a45e242

System Requirements of FRONT MISSION 1 Remake v3.0.1

Before you start FRONT MISSION 1 Remake v3.0.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WIN7-64 bit

* Processor: Intel I5-2300 / AMD A8-5600k

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 630 / Radeon HD 6570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 7 GB available space

