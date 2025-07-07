Age of Reforging The Freelands v1.05b Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, strategy, and indie game.

The Freelands – lands of opportunity and danger. It belongs to thieves, speculators and adventurers. People never stop coming here in search of riches and fame, but most of them end up in the grave. Only those who are favored by the goddess of fate can gain a foothold here and get what they want. And it’s all based on the loss of others.

Vast Content: The game currently features 2,500 items and equipment, over 200 different monsters, more than 700 uniquely named NPCs, and 150 handcrafted side quests!

Update a new playable Xiake origin, plus an Chinese Xiake questline!

Explore eight distinct ecological zones – forests, swamps, deserts, mountains, coasts, and more. Travel through 9 towns and 30 uncharted wilderness locations to uncover hidden mysteries.

Venture into dangerous dungeons and ancient ruins in search of unique treasures, where each discovery could rewrite the course of your adventure.

Travel to all of the gladiatorial arenas in Blackthorn Arena and begin a chapter of gladiator glory with no fear.

Surviving in the Freelands is no easy task. Ruthless bandits, ferocious beasts, and terrifying monsters – more than 200 enemies in all – lurk around the corner on your adventures, ready to strike at any moment.

Hunger and fatigue are also hidden killers that eat away at you and your party’s energy. Even if you’re setting up camp for the night, you can’t afford to slack off.

Defeat your opponents in spirited and unique real-time combat. You’ll control the flow of time, pause the game, and give critical orders to your squad with precision.

In life-or-death situations, the powerful Tactical AI Trigger/Editor will be your capable assistant, meticulously planning tactics to help you turn the tide of battle.

Choose your origin to set the tone of the adventure. Born with magical talent? An infamous bandit? A down-on-their-luck mercenary? Each of these origins holds unique opportunities and challenges.

Deeply customize your character, allocate valuable attribute points, and unlock a wide variety of traits as you adventure.

Over 1,000 exquisite and unique weapons and equipment pieces will surely display your extraordinary prowess.

No class restrictions! Over 200 combat skills and 100 magic skills to mix and match to create an invincible fighting style.

Recruit a powerful squad of like-minded individuals who will be your solid backing as you charge into battle and break new ground!

Create an elaborate caravan and seek out caravan members to create a powerful merchant caravan or a mercenary group that will be feared by your enemies.

Occupy and manage medieval castles with skill and strategy, and make your presence felt in the FreeLands!

Engage in a vast array of handcrafted side stories that take place throughout the Freelands, where you’ll need to make choices that lead people to different destinies in complex situations.

Will you punish evil and do good, or will you plunder and pillage? It’s up to you! Freedom is a constant theme here, but what is the heavy price of freedom ……?

In a sandbox world with a day-night cycle, every NPC seems real. They have their own daily behaviors and habits, and may even change careers to become adventurers, mercenaries, or gladiators.

The Freelands’ economy flows like water, and it’s not a dream to see business opportunities and make money.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game includes Gore and Violent content such as blood effect and amputation. Please be aware.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.05b

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of Age of Reforging The Freelands v1.05b

Before you start Age of Reforging The Freelands v1.05b Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 (3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2 GB, GeForce GTX 660/Radeon HD 7870

* Storage: 60 GB available space

* Sound Card: N/A

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 (3.5 GHz)/AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480

* Storage: 60 GB available space

* Sound Card: N/A

