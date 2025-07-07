KIBORG v20250701 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

FIGHT FOR YOUR FREEDOM

In a grim future, even death offers no escape. When criminals die during their sentences, they’re reconstructed—revived only to continue their punishment. You’re facing a 1300-year sentence. But there’s one shot at freedom: The Last Ticket.

The rules are brutal but simple—reach the shuttle atop the prison before anyone else does. Fight your way through endless waves of cyber-enhanced inmates, and claim your freedom with your own hands. There are no second chances. No mercy. No compromises.

NO MERCY. NO LIMITS.

KIBORG is a violent fusion of classic beat ’em ups, high-speed shooters, and rogue-like intensity. Combat is fast, vicious, and unforgiving. Rip through enemies—slice off limbs, crush skulls, and destroy cybernetic cores. Face off against dozens of unique enemy types, each with their own abilities, tactics, and combinations. Every battle is a test of instinct and brutality.

BUILD THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Replace your flesh with steel. Customize your body using a massive arsenal of cybernetic implants, genetic mutations, and weaponized upgrades. Discover deadly synergies between augmentations and abilities. Wield brutal melee weapons and devastating firearms. Chain together combos, execute special attacks, and forge your path with millions of possible build combinations. Adapt, evolve, and annihilate.

MATURE CONTENT WARNING

This game features intense and graphic violence, including large amounts of blood, limb dismemberment, and occasional decapitations. Cybernetic enhancements and enemy designs also include disturbing elements of body horror. Viewer discretion is advised.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20250701

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : KIBORG_v20250701.zip

Game Download Size : 21 GB

MD5SUM : bfa69d8d1eb37e93b72b7b97e9eaff8b

System Requirements of KIBORG v20250701

Before you start KIBORG v20250701 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 x64

* Processor: Intel Core Intel Core i5-3470 (4 * 3200) or equivalent / AMD FX-8350 (4 * 4000) or equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 ( 2048 MB) / Radeon RX 550 (4096 MB)

* Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 x64

* Processor: Intel Core Intel Core i5-3470 (4 * 3200) or equivalent / AMD FX-8350 (4 * 4000) or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Geforce GTX 1070 (8192 MB) / Radeon RX 5700 (8192 MB)

* Storage: 20 GB available space

