Soulslinger Envoy of Death v1.03 Free Download

Become an Envoy of Death, able to unleash the incredible powers that will make you the most dangerous soul in Limbo. Upgrade your character’s abilities to become the ultimate Soulslinger and take on thrilling challenges in a bloody war against the criminal cartel of the afterlife!

Step into the rich and immersive world of Haven, filled with mysterious NPCs who hold the secrets to its dark history. Be wary of the allies and enemies you make as every encounter might shape your journey ahead. In this mesmerizing western fantasy world, you will experience a tale of grief, loss, and one man’s obsession with cheating death itself.

Forge your destiny with every run by crafting powerful weapons and unlocking permanent upgrades in Haven. Grow stronger with every new challenge and become an incredibly deadly gunslinger. Get ready for a fast-paced rogue-lite FPS experience you won’t ever forget!

* Fast-paced, story-driven roguelike FPS set in random sequences of rooms built in a unique western-fantasy world

* Customize Soulslinger through a deep upgrade system

* Experience a tightly written story filled with loyal allies and charismatic villains. The story adapts to what you do in the roguelike gameplay

* Tons of gun fodder creeps that attack in waves, spiced up by challenging elite mobs

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.03

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Soulslinger_Envoy_of_Death_v1_03.zip

Game Download Size : 34 GB

MD5SUM : f9b93b1e519a6e3cadcd585d76b7b8f2

System Requirements of Soulslinger Envoy of Death v1.03

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Expect 1080p, low-medium settings with this hardware

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Additional Notes: An SSD is highly recommended!

