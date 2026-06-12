Medic Pacific War Early Access Free Download
Medic Pacific War Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and simulation game.
Medic Pacific War Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Youre at the heart of humanitys deadliest war – and youre not here to fight, but to save. As a frontline Medic, your duty is clear: treat the wounded, stabilize the fallen, and keep hope alive. Step into the Pacific Theatre of WWII, unarmed but vital. Youre the lifeline on the battlefield – bring them back, soldier.
Be The Hero’s Hero
Step into the shoes of a WWII Medic, thrown into action as Japanese warplanes strike Pearl Harbor. Witness the transformation from medic trainee to the heroes’ hero as you navigate the chaos of the battlefield.
The Mission
Your mission is clear: deliver emergency medical care to soldiers on the front lines. Assess the wounded, treat a range of injuries, manage pain, and stabilize survival – then carry them out of danger.
Take to the Battlefields
Your duty knows no borders. The Pacific Theatre spans multiple battlefields, and you’ll follow the fight wherever it leads. Travel the world to aid your fellow soldiers as they endure the fiercest conflict in human history.
Lifeline Mode
Need a break from the campaign? Dive into Arena Mode, where endless waves of wounded await in escalating chaos. Manage limited supplies, upgrade your medical skills, and charge into the line of fire to save as many lives as you can – every soldier counts.
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
There is a lot of blood and injuries, as usually at war.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Medic_Pacific_War_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 9.7 GB
- MD5SUM : 7914cbc06527b3f301b399f3990fe801
System Requirements of Medic Pacific War Early Access
Before you start Medic Pacific War Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS: Windows 10 and above
- Processor: Intel Core i5 8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel Arc A580 8 GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5700 8 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Additional Notes: SSD Drive recommended
Recommended:
-
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5 11600k / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel Arc B580 12 GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Additional Notes: SSD Drive required
Medic Pacific War Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start Medic Pacific War Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.