Medic Pacific War Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and simulation game.

Medic Pacific War Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Youre at the heart of humanitys deadliest war – and youre not here to fight, but to save. As a frontline Medic, your duty is clear: treat the wounded, stabilize the fallen, and keep hope alive. Step into the Pacific Theatre of WWII, unarmed but vital. Youre the lifeline on the battlefield – bring them back, soldier.

Be The Hero’s Hero

Step into the shoes of a WWII Medic, thrown into action as Japanese warplanes strike Pearl Harbor. Witness the transformation from medic trainee to the heroes’ hero as you navigate the chaos of the battlefield.

The Mission

Your mission is clear: deliver emergency medical care to soldiers on the front lines. Assess the wounded, treat a range of injuries, manage pain, and stabilize survival – then carry them out of danger.

Take to the Battlefields

Your duty knows no borders. The Pacific Theatre spans multiple battlefields, and you’ll follow the fight wherever it leads. Travel the world to aid your fellow soldiers as they endure the fiercest conflict in human history.

Lifeline Mode

Need a break from the campaign? Dive into Arena Mode, where endless waves of wounded await in escalating chaos. Manage limited supplies, upgrade your medical skills, and charge into the line of fire to save as many lives as you can – every soldier counts.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

There is a lot of blood and injuries, as usually at war.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Medic_Pacific_War_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 9.7 GB

MD5SUM : 7914cbc06527b3f301b399f3990fe801

System Requirements of Medic Pacific War Early Access

Before you start Medic Pacific War Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 and above Processor: Intel Core i5 8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Intel Arc A580 8 GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5700 8 GB DirectX: Version 12 Additional Notes: SSD Drive recommended

