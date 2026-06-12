Sports Card Shop Simulator Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, sports and indie game.

Sports Card Shop Simulator Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to Sports Card Shop Simulator! Open packs, search for rare cards, and build the best sports card shop. Hunt for holos, autos, and numbered variants to satisfy your collection obsession. Design custom cards and enjoy the thrill of pulling those creations from a fresh pack!

Welcome to the Cardboard Empire

Welcome to Sports Card Shop Simulator, where the smell of fresh packs and cardboard dreams fills the air. Run a growing card shop that mixes the love of collecting with modern business gameplay. Buy, sell, grade, trade, customize, and auction sports cards in a lively, changing market. Turn a small shop into the perfect place for collectors.

Kick Off the Collection

Begin the season with the worlds most popular sport: football! Collect players from over 50 national teams as they compete to win the CUP! Enjoy the excitement of the game as you open cards revealing unforgettable tournament moments.

The Ultimate Chase

Fill binders with a huge variety of cards. With over 4,000 different cards to find, finishing your collection will be a challenge! Enjoy a detailed rarity system with real chances of pulling special cards. Every pack could contain a common card, a shiny chrome one, a rare signed edition, or a numbered card where small print runs mean big value. Join bidding and auctions to compete for the most valuable cards. See the card market change based on shop actions, gameplay, and tournaments.

Design and Pull Custom Cards

Try the games most special feature: create custom sports cards. These cards dont just stay in a design tool; they become part of the games card collection, so players can find their own designs in packs as they play. Create your personal “dream pulls,” share your cards, and make every pack-opening truly special.

Grade Like a Professional

Got a big find? Use a magnifying glass to check it carefully. Look for scratches or rough edges before sending it for grading. If it looks perfect, get it graded and aim for the top Gem Mint 10 to earn the most money. But miss a small flaw, and that value can vanish.

Build the Dream Local Card Shop

Starting from a tiny shop, run your growing business with full control over upgrades, expansions, and shop decorations. When you need a break from the counter, go outside and play street sports mini-games to earn more experience! Enjoy a fun, easygoing gameplay loop made for both casual and serious players.

Key Game Features

* 4000+ card variants from more than 50 national teams to collect, trade, and grade.

* Deep rarity system with authentic pull-rate odds.

* A bidding and auction system for competing over high-value cards.

* The dynamic card market reacts to your playthroughs, tournaments, and shop activity.

* Card grading and inspection mini-games that challenge your attention to detail.

* Create your own custom cards, which can even appear in future card packs.

* Full shop management, including upgrades, expansions, and cosmetic customization.

* Street sports mini-games that let players earn additional cards.

* Relaxing, collector-friendly gameplay loop designed for casual and dedicated players alike.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Sports_Card_Shop_Simulator_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 4.8 GB

MD5SUM : fa7d0f9a044802b02216fe3d3b2cb7aa

System Requirements of Sports Card Shop Simulator Early Access

Before you start Sports Card Shop Simulator Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB) / Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: LOW Quality / 60FPS / 1920×1080.



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5‑8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (8GB) / Radeon RX 6600 (8GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: High Quality / 60FPS / 1920×1080.



Sports Card Shop Simulator Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Sports Card Shop Simulator Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





