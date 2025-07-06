Alaskan Road Truckers v20250617 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Alaskan Road Truckers v20250617 PC Game 2025 Overview

Step into the boots of an Alaskan Trucker!

Live the thrill of a new kind of driving simulator and risk it all in the challenge to become an Alaskan trucking legend. Balance the risk vs reward of taking perilous routes to save time, perform roadside repairs on your rig and brave the dangerous conditions on foot in challenging survival-based gameplay.

Drive

* Travel the wilds of Alaska in a sprawling map as you battle a dynamic weather system

* Haul a range of cargo through the toughest conditions

* Gear up and prepare for the journey ahead, with truck maintenance, emergency repairs and other challenges to contend with

Survive

* Stranded and low on funds for roadside assistance? Leave the safety of your cab and fix your truck, if you can brave the wintery conditions

* Dont just fuel your rig; contend with hunger, fatigue and body temperature to keep yourself healthy

* Battle the elements with mudslides, avalanches, fallen trees and blizzards

* Tackle three game modes; casual, standard and hardcore, for the most challenging experience

Thrive

* Make your mobile home your own – customise your truck and stand out from the crowd

* Build your reputation, manage your HQ and be the master of your own destiny

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20250617

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Alaskan_Road_Truckers_v20250617.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : 2de182d76124dd63e07c21b9fc295173

System Requirements of Alaskan Road Truckers v20250617

Before you start Alaskan Road Truckers v20250617 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or similar

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 35 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

* Additional Notes: For peak performance, use SSD/NVMe; HDD may compromise draw distances. Install Logitech GHub for steering wheel usage, regardless of the wheel’s brand.

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 5600 or better

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce Nvidia 3060 or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 35 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

* Additional Notes: For peak performance, use SSD/NVMe; HDD may compromise draw distances. Install Logitech GHub for steering wheel usage, regardless of the wheel’s brand.

Alaskan Road Truckers v20250617

