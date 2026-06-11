Tour de France 2026 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, sports and strategy game.

Tour de France 2026 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

FACE THE ELEMENTS

Each Tour de France is unique, and it never goes the same way twice. Under the blazing sun or in the pouring rain, each stage becomes a new challenge. Slippery roads, technical descents and changing conditions will test your reflexes and control: on the Tour, the slightest mistake can cost you the victory.

Just like in real life, the weather can change at any moment. A stage that begins under clear skies can end in heavy rain, forcing you to adapt your strategy mid-stage. In the rain, the agility and technique of your riders makes all the difference: control your lines, manage risks and use your riders balance skills to stay in the lead.

NEW RACES AND AN EXTENDED CALENDAR

In Tour de France 2026, enhance your season with an even more comprehensive calendar and the arrival of two new licensed races, offering new challenges and trophies to collect.

Kick off your year far away from traditional European landscapes on the scorching roads of Oman with the Muscat Classic. With intense heat and climbs exceeding 10%, this explosive race will showcase the puncheurs.

Finish your season on the demanding dirt roads of Paris-Tours. Your bike handling and positioning skills will be essential if you are to take the lead in the muddy sections, surprise the sprinters and be the one to cross the finish line.

NEW TEAM TIME TRIAL GAMEPLAY

Experience the Grand Depart in Barcelona, with a revamped approach to team time trials. Set the relay order, protect your leader and synchronize your efforts to aim for the best finishing time.

Just like in the real Tour de France, your protected riders time is taken once they cross the finish line.

STAND OUT IN THE PELOTON

Tour de France 2026 has enhanced customization with more visual options, including the choice of bike frame used in the race. Weather conditions also influence equipment: in cold or rainy weather, your riders will wear suitable outfits with arm warmers and long cycling shorts.

For even greater immersion, the official jerseys of national champions are now included, allowing you to stand out in the peloton. Wear the colours of the Champion of France, Belgium, Mexico, or any other international country.

EVEN MORE NEW FEATURES TO DISCOVER

New in-race interface

Official route of the 2026 Tour de France, with iconic landmarks such as the Sagrada Familia and Montmartre

Improved AI for more realistic peloton behaviour

New routes for the World Championships (Oman, Italy, Basque Country, France)

100 playable stages

New tutorial dedicated to gameplay in the rain

Weather options with rain available in MyTour and Criterium modes

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Tour_de_France_2026_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 31 GB

MD5SUM : 5470980d3ac4be15f3475d02af57278c

System Requirements of Tour de France 2026 RUNE

Before you start Tour de France 2026 RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 570, 4 GB or Intel Arc A310, 4 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 32 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 50% of 1080p Low @ 30 FPS

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, 12 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 32 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 87% of 1080p High @ 60 FPS

Tour de France 2026 RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Tour de France 2026 RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





