Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition is a racing game.

Need For Speed™ Most Wanted Black Edition PC Game 2005 Overview

Need For Speed Most Want Black Edition is developed and published under the banner of EA Sports. This game was released on 15th November 2005

Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition PC Game gives you the chance to become the most notorious street car racer with illegal street racing and intensity of strategic cop chases. You can have the thrill of chasing in a very dynamic open world as you will compete with other drivers. Who have customize their cars to go opposite to cops armed with advanced strategies as well as helicopters

Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition game was released on the 10th anniversary of Need For Speed. You can have access to more cars as you advance in the game. The game features eight specially tuned street machines as well as two very exclusive Black Edition rides. The vehicles introduced in Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition game are awesome like 67 Camaro an American Classic, BMW M3 GTR street machine and many more.

Features of Need For Speed™ Most Wanted Black Edition

Following are the main features of Need For Speed™ Most Wanted Black Edition that you will be able to experience after the first install on your Operating System.

Impressive racing game.

Gives you the chance to become most notorious street racer.

Take part in illegal street racing.

Intense strategic cop pursuit.

Compete with other challenging drivers.

Released on the 10th anniversary of Need For Speed.

Loads of stunning vehicles included like 67 Camaro and BMW M3 GTR.

System Requirements of Need For Speed™ Most Wanted Black Edition PC Game 2005

Before you start Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows 7

CPU: 3.0 GHz processor.

RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk Space: 3 GB



