The False Gods Fold TENOKE Free Download

The False God’s Fold is a Roguelike turn-based card battle game that blends traditional poker rules with deck-building.

Here, every card played is a challenge against fate.

Choose the iron-blooded mercenary to dominate the battlefield with strength, become the shadow assassin to manipulate tricks with ease, or master the elemental mage to harness the fury of nature. Each class features a unique card pool, core mechanics, and progression pathyour class determines your strategy.

Battles are based on classic poker hands (pairs, straights, flushes, full houses, etc.). Each completed hand generates energy, which is used to activate multiple class-specific action cards. Skillfully combining your hand allows you to trigger multiple skills in succession, enabling spectacular combos.

The versatile item system further expands your tactical options. Each run is a of strategy and unpredictability.

The adventure journey is auto-generated, with paths, encounters, and events all unknown. You might face soul hunters in ancient temples or undergo the triple-card trial in Storm Valley. Resources are limited, and choices are kingonly those who adapt flexibly can uncover the truth.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Some of the original art designs in the game referenced AI-generated content.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Window10 / Window11 Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Window10 / Window11 Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 2 GB available space



