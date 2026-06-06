Battleship Command Early Access Free Download
Battleship Command Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and strategy game.
Battleship Command Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Battleship Command: Scharnhorst
Take command of a 30,000-ton Scharnhorst-class battleship in this immersive World War II naval simulation.
Explore the ship in first-person, walking its decks, bridges, and control rooms all meticulously recreated from historical blueprints. Issue orders to your crew or take direct control of key stations, from gunnery and radar to navigation and damage control.
Hunt down merchant convoys, disrupt Allied supply lines, and clash with enemy warships across the stormy Atlantic, icy Norwegian Sea, and sunlit Mediterranean. Dynamic weather, sudden fog, and a full daynight cycle can hide you from your enemies or conceal them from you.
Use authentic radar, rangefinders, and fire-control systems to track, target, and destroy your foes. Command an entire surface fleet of destroyers, cruisers, and battleships, coordinating maneuvers and tactics to outwit and overwhelm the enemy.
Key Features
Authentic simulation of WWII naval gunnery and fire-control systems
Historically accurate 3D model of the Scharnhorst-class battleship
Expansive campaign areas covering Europe and North Africa
Single missions and scenarios both historical and fictional
Quick and intuitive scenario editor
Realistic damage and flooding modelling
Dynamic ocean, weather, and lighting simulation
Living world with active convoys, patrols, and merchant traffic
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Battleship_Command_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 15 GB
- MD5SUM : 81d0c291501f6b7bf1b572624cd18964
System Requirements of Battleship Command Early Access
Before you start Battleship Command Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or Later
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD equivalent
- Storage: 15 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or Later
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i7
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD equivalent
- Storage: 15 GB available space
Battleship Command Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start Battleship Command Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.