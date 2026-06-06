Battleship Command Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and strategy game.

Battleship Command Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Battleship Command: Scharnhorst

Take command of a 30,000-ton Scharnhorst-class battleship in this immersive World War II naval simulation.

Explore the ship in first-person, walking its decks, bridges, and control rooms all meticulously recreated from historical blueprints. Issue orders to your crew or take direct control of key stations, from gunnery and radar to navigation and damage control.

Hunt down merchant convoys, disrupt Allied supply lines, and clash with enemy warships across the stormy Atlantic, icy Norwegian Sea, and sunlit Mediterranean. Dynamic weather, sudden fog, and a full daynight cycle can hide you from your enemies or conceal them from you.

Use authentic radar, rangefinders, and fire-control systems to track, target, and destroy your foes. Command an entire surface fleet of destroyers, cruisers, and battleships, coordinating maneuvers and tactics to outwit and overwhelm the enemy.

Key Features

Authentic simulation of WWII naval gunnery and fire-control systems

Historically accurate 3D model of the Scharnhorst-class battleship

Expansive campaign areas covering Europe and North Africa

Single missions and scenarios both historical and fictional

Quick and intuitive scenario editor

Realistic damage and flooding modelling

Dynamic ocean, weather, and lighting simulation

Living world with active convoys, patrols, and merchant traffic

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Battleship_Command_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 15 GB

MD5SUM : 81d0c291501f6b7bf1b572624cd18964

System Requirements of Battleship Command Early Access

Before you start Battleship Command Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 or Later Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD equivalent Storage: 15 GB available space

