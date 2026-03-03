Campfire with Cat TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Campfire with Cat TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Campfire and Cat is a task-focused clicker game where you maintain beautiful campfire flames through actions performed in other software.

While realistic campfire sounds and flickering flame visuals relax your mind, the fire grows smaller and eventually dies if clicks or keystrokes stop… This delicate tension gently guides your hands back to the task at hand.

And the gentle interactions with cats drawn by the warmth bring healing and focus to your work time.

Small Moments with Cats

Drawn by the warmth of the flames, a cold-sensitive cat comes to the campfire.

By continuing your work and keeping the campfire burning, you can gently warm the cat.

In return, the cat might even give you a thank you message.

Focused on Healing and Concentration

Beautiful campfire visuals: The gentle flickering flames, recreated with particles, calm the mind.

Game design that naturally keeps you working: The flames weaken if you stop input (clicks/keys), naturally encouraging continued work.

Interaction with cute cats: Gentle interactions with cats drawn by the warmth provide healing during your work time.

Visualization of Cumulative Work: Total input counts and accumulated burn time accumulate, providing clear feedback on your effort as a tangible sense of accomplishment.

Minimalist Game Design That Doesn’t Distract Your Focus

There are absolutely no elements that disrupt your concentration, such as treasure chests received at set intervals.

Rewards are received all at once when you finish your work and launch the game the next day.

We have not included features like avatar customization or room editing that risk consuming your time.

These features will not be added in future updates either.

Campfire and Cat is designed to be a game that gives you a gentle push forward

when you’re facing valuable workwhether it’s your job, studies, creative pursuits, or anything else that matters to you.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Campfire_with_Cat_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : 53d6b7a78b7e3c0aa4f95c7acdc64d46

System Requirements of Campfire with Cat TENOKE

Before you start Campfire with Cat TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 / GTX 2060 SUPER

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-12400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Campfire with Cat TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Campfire with Cat TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





