Eden Crafters TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Eden Crafters TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Choose your planet, and turn it into a habitable haven for humanity.

Terraform and automate across 5 unique planets, each with its own environmental challenges and secrets. Build production chains while surviving giant waves on Ocean World, lava-filled landscapes on Pyraxis, asteroid storms on Aetheria, uncovering the remains of a failed colony on Nova Terra, and the strange signal emitted by Echo Prime.

Gather materials, craft essential tools, and build the foundation for a flourishing civilization.

Automate resource gathering and transformation with conveyors and machines, from elaborate factories to environmental transformation systems.

Achieve satisfactory efficiency as you temper the climate, create a breathable atmosphere, and turn toxic lakes into life-sustaining water.

Your mission as an Eden Crafter is to transform a vast open world, in singleplayer or online co-op multiplayer. Embark on a journey of survival with one goal: turning this hostile planet into a flourishing Eden, where crafting and automation are the keys to success.

FEATURES

* 5 planets to explore and terraform, all included in the base game with no DLC required

* Open World

* Singleplayer and Online Co-Op

* Factory Building

* Terraformation

* Survival

* Crafting

* Vehicles

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Eden_Crafters_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.1 GB

MD5SUM : 1c8b8dadee4e9b8d4d3b2949c3c109bb

System Requirements of Eden Crafters TENOKE

Before you start Eden Crafters TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS *: Windows 7/8/10/11 Processor: 3 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia® GTX 1050 or better / AMD® RX 560 or better Storage: 2 GB available space



Eden Crafters TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Eden Crafters TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





