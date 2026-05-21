Iridio TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Iridio TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Seized by criminals, the island designated for your research needs your help.

Join Yatziri and the Wazhari tribe to liberate their hostages, explore hidden secrets, craft essential items and weapons, and strategically use fire and water in challenging puzzles and life-or-death battles for survival.

Gameplay features

* Dive into a vast open-world island filled with boundless exploration opportunities.

* Experience a dynamic 24-hour day/night cycle and diverse weather conditions – like rain and snow – that actively influence your gameplay.

* Wield a versatile crossbow with multiple modes: standard, electric, explosive, and incendiary.

* Harness the islands creatures: free wild tigers from their cages and lure them with food to fight for you.

* Find essential items, trade them with the tribe or loot them from fallen enemies.

* Gather resources to craft essential tools, weapons, and survival gear for your journey.

* Face realistic AI that adapts dynamically to your actions, random events, and shifting weather.

* Use elements like fire and water to solve puzzles, free hostages, and uncover hidden secrets.

* Immerse yourself in an environment of lifelike physics and breathtaking panoramas, brought to life with Unitys latest High Definition Rendering Pipeline (HDRP).

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Capsule and Library imagery integrate AI generation.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content not appropriate for all ages,

or may not be appropriate for viewing at work.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Iridio_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 204cabdf7eaade1b466eed2fcd2ec62a

System Requirements of Iridio TENOKE

Before you start Iridio TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10, 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD FX-6300 or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 19 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10, 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 or equivalent

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5600 XT or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 19 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Iridio TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Iridio TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





