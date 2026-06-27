Treasure Beach Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Treasure Beach PC Game 2026 Overview

Scavenge, Shine, and Sell!

Treasure Beach is a cozy trinket shop sim where you explore a sun-soaked coast, dig up forgotten items, clean and fix them, and sell them to quirky customers. Use your profits to upgrade your workshop, improve your shop, and slowly buy back the beach from the greedy hotel.

Search the Beach

Every day, new items wash ashore.

Grab valuables, toss trash, rescue sea creatures, and use your shovel to dig deeper for buried treasure. But hurry, tide comes back fast, and digging costs time!

Tinker with Trinkets

Dry, clean, polish, and repair your finds in the workshop.

Each item can be improved to earn a higher star rating and sell for more. You can even turn them into wearable accessories!

Run Your Shop

Put your trinkets on display, set prices, and serve customers.

Upgrade your store and tools to grow your business and attract more visitors.

Visit the Beach Fair

Play daily mini games for extra rewards, like shooting ducks or picking coconuts. More fun is always on the way!

Complete Collections

Every item belongs to a set, from pirate relics to sea shells.

Fill your Collection Book and discover the stories behind each find.

Turn forgotten junk into seaside treasure

Treasure Beach is all about chill vibes, satisfying loops, and the joy of giving old things new life.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Treasure_Beach.zip

Game Download Size : 2.2 GB

MD5SUM : 64ba596419aca4d2009f5661e76b7da7

System Requirements of Treasure Beach

Before you start Treasure Beach Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS *: Windows 7 or later Processor: Intel Pentium CPU G860 Memory: 1 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 840M Storage: 1 GB available space Additional Notes: 64 Bit Only



Treasure Beach Free Download

Click on the below button to start Treasure Beach. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





