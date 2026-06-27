The Quiet Things GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

The Quiet Things GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

REAL DIARY ENTRIES

Based on real diary entries, police records and first hand accounts, The Quiet Things is an autobiographical game sharing the story of Alice, as she tries to make sense of the world around her. Step behind closed doors, in this immersive, narrative driven experience.

REVISIT THE 00’s

Experience memorabilia and music of childhood in the 00s, from a uniquely British perspective. Alice found solace in music reflected in the games’ soundtrack. Unlock memories tied to recognisable objects of the era.

EXPERIENCE GROWING UP IN THE SOUTH OF ENGLAND

Set in a familiar, but unremarkable region of Southern England. Visit familiar places that played witness to a series of events, that nobody could have predicted would unfold.

LIFTING THE STIGMA

The Quiet Things isnt just a game, its about giving survivors a voice. Alices story is also many peoples stories, that never get heard. Dealing with themes around childhood abuse, self harm and suicide, we aim to tackle the shame and open conversations. We are stronger together.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains discussion of self-harm, suicide, sexual assault/non-consensual sex and childhood abuse.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : The_Quiet_Things_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : ff345fc4c9d1be0277b84dc8f07663c9

System Requirements of The Quiet Things GoldBerg

Before you start The Quiet Things GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-6700K

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-6700K or newer

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 570 or newer

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 3 GB available space

The Quiet Things GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Quiet Things GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





