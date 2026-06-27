Wizzerd Quest 2 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and role playing game.

Wizzerd Quest 2 TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Wizzerd Quest Is BACK!

Kondoorsoft returns with the long-awaited sequel to the shareware sleeper hit Wizzerd Quest! How did we manage to top such a strange and charming game?! By quadrupling the scope, building an brand new entirely 3D open world to explore, and adding LIVE-ACTION FULL-MOTION VIDEO CUTSCENES into the mix!

STORY: The Emperor Is Dead!

Good news! You beat Wizzerd Quest and saved the island of Wayword! Or maybe you’re new, so you didn’t do any of that! Either way, bad news! – The mainland is in even worse shape! A necromancer cult has taken the Emperor’s body into an evil cathedral to do who-knows-what to it, and it’s your job to drive them back, region by region, rescue the Emperor’s remains, and bring peace and freedom to the land of Evenfall! You can do this solo, or call in a buddy to help with Wizzerd Quest 2’s full split-screen co-op mode!

GAMEPLAY: Wizzerd Quest gets a BIG upgrade!

Let’s face it: you liked Wizzerd Quest, but the jank gave you a headache. Well good news, sport. You can now experience the iconic Wizzerd Quest writing and optional co-op gameplay paired with major enhancements:

* Full 3D movement and camera controls, including full key remapping and mouse sensitivity adjustment!

* A vastly improved inventory and bartering system anchored by mouse or controller-driven menus that no longer require awkward button mashing!

* A proper map system with full player and landmark location (but no yellow paint, and if you ask us for quest waypoints we will cry so please respect our choice to Daggerfall-up these quest objectives)

* A rich collection of minigames, dungeons, factions and side quests, so you can tackle the game at your own pace!

* Unique, hand-written dialogue for every NPC in the game, rich worlds full of hand-placed landmarks and lore, and absolutely zero microtransactions, invasive DRM or AI slop.

IN CONCLUSION:

If you like a retro RPG that will give you all the good brain chemicals, never ask you for real money, end in a reasonable 5-10 hours, and leave you with a smile on your face, give this charming retro RPG a try. You won’t regret it!

VERY IMPORTANT NOTE: SPLIT-SCREEN CO-OP REQUIRES TWO CONTROLLERS TO PLAY.

LESS IMPORTANT, BUT STILL RELEVANT NOTE: MacOS support for the Steam version of the game is coming soon! We have ready builds but can’t release until Apple notarizes them. Stay tuned!

This game does not contain assets created by Generative AI.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Wizzerd_Quest_2_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.8 GB

MD5SUM : df653f16f4296bfdc994a6217f05f09f

System Requirements of Wizzerd Quest 2 TENOKE

Before you start Wizzerd Quest 2 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 x64

* Processor: Intel Pentium G4560 or AMD Athlon 3000G

* Graphics: Radeon RX 550 or GeForce GT 1030 2GB

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Wizzerd Quest 2 TENOKE Free Download

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