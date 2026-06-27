Two Point Museum v10.0 HYPERVISOR Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Two Point Museum v10.0 HYPERVISOR PC Game 2026 Overview

Two Point Museum Includes:

* Design, manage and develop incredible museums

* 5 unique main museum locations to Two Point County:

– Prehistory – Memento Mile

– Aquarium – Passwater Cove

– Supernatural – Wailon Lodge

– Science – Bungle Wasteland

– Space – Pebberley Heights

* 3 Pop up museums with set tasks and challenges

* Sandbox mode to build your very own MEGA MUSEUMS!

* 6 main exhibit types and 30+ sub categories of exhibits

* Youll adventure through 5 different expedition maps with 100+ unique points of interest

* 200+ unique exhibits to uncover and fill your sticker book

* 350+ decorative items to make your museum uniquely you

* 18 guest types to meet and cater for . including those meddling kids

* Unlock and manage all the museums in Two Point County!

As fledgling curators, you have the task of designing and refining your very own museums to create the ultimate guest experience. Coordinate Experts on far-flung expeditions to discover new Exhibits, generating Buzz to entice droves of knowledge-hungry guests who will expect top info-tainment if theyre to leave impressed. This is all while you keep your Exhibits safe, rooms clean, staff happy and children off the dinosaur bones.

As Curator, the design and management of your expanding museum is in your hands! Send your team of partially trained Experts on Expeditions in search of rare and mostly well-preserved artefacts. When (and hopefully not if) your Experts return from their adventure, proudly display their fantastic finds in your museum.

Youll unlock new locations as you decide where the next adventure takes you.

Your work doesnt end there; Exhibit maintenance is crucial. While some Experts are gallivanting across Two Point County and beyond, youre in charge of managing staff back home to ensure Exhibits and the museum stay in tip-top condition. If taking care of the carnivorous Chomper isnt enough, there are also meddling thieves to watch out for. Thieves, and more frequently, children, are known for touching and grubbing up the displays, so make sure enough security is guarding your prized collection!

Get creative to design your museum layout your way! You have decorative freedom, so design thematic areas to guide your guests visit. Splash paint and lay carpet as you lovingly arrange each prehistoric fern, potentially melting iceman, and dinosaur remains wherever you see fit.

Once youve created the perfect atmosphere, arrange guided tours with custom routes led by a charismatic Expert. Tours are a fantastic way to enrich your guests’ experience. To keep guests enthused, showcase Exhibits with the highest Buzz – those that are top quality, provide ample info and beautiful decorations are likely to attract the most donations!

Guests know best! The different types of guests who will frequent your museum may have different interests, but they do have some things in common they expect the place to be kept clean, have plenty of refreshments, ample toilets, and a gift shop filled with goodies. And, of course, they need to be dazzled with knowledge of your Exhibits, which are kept well-maintained

Two Point County will bring a variety of guests to your museum, and they all hope to discover their new favourite Exhibit From dino fanatics and botany buffs to haunted horror seekers, youll need to cater to their personal preferences to meet their needs. By exceeding their expectations, you can keep them engaged, leading to longer visits, increased donations, and glowing reviews!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v10.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Two_Point_Museum_v10_0_HYPERVISOR.zip

Game Download Size : 4.7 GB

MD5SUM : a51c44e54556c34e04d302f287b2db39

System Requirements of Two Point Museum v10.0 HYPERVISOR

Before you start Two Point Museum v10.0 HYPERVISOR Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (2 GB) or Intel UHD Graphics 630 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 8 GB available space



Two Point Museum v10.0 HYPERVISOR Free Download

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