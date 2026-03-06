Sunbreak War TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

Sunbreak War TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

When night falls, hordes of undead will invade this land. A young warrior carrying the dragon’s legacy follows an ancient oath to confront the encroaching darkness. You are the symbol of hope and light. Your resistance has provoked their wrath, and now they seek to destroy everything you protect.

Build by day, fight by nightdefend your home with wit and blade!

By day, you need to construct and upgrade 30 different buildings and units, allocate resources to develop your economy, and deploy soldiers to build an impenetrable defense line.

The game offers 6 unique weapons, each with distinct skills and 30 upgradable talents. Defeating enemies in battle grants Rogue boons, allowing you to freely combine and create your own combat style.

At night, 40 different types of monsters will emerge, launching frenzied attacks. On the final night, the map’s ultimate boss will personally descendprepare for an epic showdown!

9 distinct maps, each with rising difficulty, will test your tactics and decisions. Challenge higher difficulties and unlock more possibilities!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Sunbreak_War_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.1 GB

MD5SUM : 3393a8970629fbc5e073d5006684dfcb

System Requirements of Sunbreak War TENOKE

Before you start Sunbreak War TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX960 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 5 GB available space



Sunbreak War TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Sunbreak War TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





