Cozy Holes TENOKE Free Download

A magical game of exploration and discovery, crafted by 2 passionate indie devs!

Dig into Peace with Cozy Holes!

Join Digby, a magical shovel with a heart full of hope, on a cozy journey to reunite with his long-lost tribe. After a devastating calamity buried Digby and forced his family underground, the tropical island has healedbut the tribe remains trapped below. Its up to you to dig through vibrant biomes, uncover ancient carvings, and follow a spiral-marked path to a heartfelt reunion that will warm your soul.

Why Cozy Gamers Will Love This Adventure:

A Digging Escape Like No Other: Dig almost anywhere and reshape the island! Tunnel through layers of loose sand, glowing crystals, and molten metaleach biome a cozy masterpiece waiting to be explored.

A Story Told Through Carvings:

Discover the tribes journey through emotive environmental storytelling, infused with magic and whimsey at its core.

Relaxing Progression, No Stress:

Upgrade Digbys abilities (Dig Speed, Shovel Toughness, and more) with a streamlined systemno inventory, no busywork, just pure cozy fun.

A Whimsical World for You:

From sunlit beaches to underground caverns, every dig feels like a warm hug, crafted for gamers

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 770

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i5-9400F (4 cores, 8 threads, ~2.4-3.5 GHz)

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

* Storage: 3 GB available space

