Project IGI 1 Download For Pc Windows 7,10,11 Free

Project IGI 1 I’m Going In PC Game Overview

Project IGI 1 is a thrilling first-person shooter game released in 2000 for Windows PC. The game is also known as I’m Going In, and it follows the story of a secret agent named David Jones who has to infiltrate a military base and stop a nuclear threat in ocean of games.

Project IGI 1 is a game that deserves to be played by every first-person shooter fan. It is a game that will keep you hooked for hours with its addictive gameplay, stunning graphics, and awesome soundtracks. It is a game that will make you feel the thrill of fighting and the joy of winning.

If you want to play Project IGI 1 on your PC for free, you can follow our guide on how to download and install it using a safe and fast downloader. You can also check out our tips and tricks on improving your gaming experience.

Project IGI 1 is a game that will make you fall in love with first-person shooters all over again. It is a game that will make you say, “Wow!”

Details Of IGI 1 Download For PC

Game Name Project igi 1 full game Release Date 8 December 2000 Developer By Innerloop Studios Publisher By Eidos Interactive Which Platform Microsoft Windows Game Style Tactical shooter Mode Single-player

Features: Step into the Shoes of a Covert Operative

Project IGI 1 offers an array of features that set it apart in the genre of first-person shooters:

Extensive Arsenal: The game offers a wide variety of weapons, from handguns to sniper rifles, each with its unique advantages. Realistic Environments: The meticulously designed environments add a level of immersion that is rarely seen in other games. Stealth Gameplay: The game emphasizes stealth and strategy, making it a thrilling challenge for even seasoned gamers. Multiple Objectives: Each mission presents multiple objectives that can be completed in various ways, adding to the replayability of the game. AI-Driven Enemies: The AI-driven enemies exhibit realistic behaviors, making each encounter unique and unpredictable.

System Requirements Of IGI 1 Free Download For Pc

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

CPU :Intel Pentium II or later

Ram: 128MB

Setup Size: 251MB

Hard Disk: 500MB

Project IGI 1 Download For Pc Windows 7,10,11 Free

Click the below button to start IGI 1 free download.