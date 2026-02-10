SpongeBob SquarePants Titans of the Tide v1.3.0.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

How do you stop the two biggest egos of the Seven Seas from fighting? A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly mayhem all over Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob and Patrick will need all their skills, bravery and – dare I say – wit, to return life to what passes for normal in their undersea home. Join Bikini Bottom’s most notorious duo on their ghostliest adventure yet!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.3.0.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : SpongeBob_SquarePants_Titans_of_the_Tide_v1_3_0_0.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : c706e2793b91024e14fbdc83f4337769

System Requirements of SpongeBob SquarePants Titans of the Tide v1.3.0.0

Before you start SpongeBob SquarePants Titans of the Tide v1.3.0.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Ryzen 3 1300X / Core i5-3570k

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 470

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X / Core i5-12400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600XT / Arc B580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 11 GB available space

