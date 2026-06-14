Tales of Seikyu RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and simulation game.

Tales of Seikyu RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Seikyu is a quiet island sanctuary, hidden far from the noise of the human world. Here, yokai spirits live in harmony with nature and the turning seasons.

You and your sister begin your new lives in an old farmhouse – a place filled with memories, and room to begin anew. There’s always something to tend, someone to chat with, or a quiet corner you haven’t discovered yet.

Seikyu isn’t a place you rush through. It’s a place you can return to.

Your days follow a rhythm you create. Tend the farm, wander into town, or follow a path you haven’t explored before. Some days you’ll harvest. Some days you’ll decorate. Some days you’ll stumble across something you weren’t expecting.

Expand your fields at your own pace, grow seasonal crops, and raise chickens, cows, sheep, and capybaras. Craft furniture and gradually create a space that feels like home.

The people of Seikyu have their own lives, routines, and quiet worries. Torleone, the thoughtful otter fisherman. Sasaki, the well-meaning carpenter who’s always in the middle of a project. Nyotengu, the watchful guardian of the island skies.

Spend time with them and you’ll start to notice the small changes – new dialogue, shared traditions, and story moments that unfold naturally over time. Their stories are interwoven, and yours will become part of that tapestry.

As a descendant of the Fox Clan, you carry the gift of shapeshifting. Transform to experience the island in new ways – charge through fields as a boar, soar on the wind as a tengu, or slip beneath the waves as a water spirit. Each form opens new corners of Seikyu: hidden ruins, distant hilltops, and sunken treasures.

Cherry blossoms give way to summer heat. Autumn leaves fall. Snow settles on the rooftops. Seikyu lives and breathes through every season, shaping the crops you grow, the festivals you attend, and the pace of life around you.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Tales_of_Seikyu_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 1c76036086c0166cb104ea13bcb5c9e7

System Requirements of Tales of Seikyu RUNE

Before you start Tales of Seikyu RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 \ AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 [4 GB] \ AMD Radeon R9 380X [4 GB] \ Intel Arc A580 [8 GB] DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 30 GB available space Additional Notes: HDD

