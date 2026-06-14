Witchs Apocalyptic Journey TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Witchs Apocalyptic Journey TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

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Witch’s Apocalyptic Journey is a roguelite deckbuilding game with role-playing elements. You can customize the daily schedule of the witches, and create your own unique Super Cards! Team up with your friends to form a witch squad and destroy this world!

MODs and Workshop

After game launches, we’ll open up the Workshop, allowing players to experience a variety of witches’ worlds, adding new cards, customizing the appearances of the witches, and designing more quests, keep infusing the witches’ world with more and more vitality!

Add to Wishlist! Adventure alongside the Witches!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains some revealing outfits.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Witchs_Apocalyptic_Journey_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : 85491ec8ed3c1ce0e6be57056df942aa

System Requirements of Witchs Apocalyptic Journey TENOKE

Before you start Witchs Apocalyptic Journey TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: 1.6 Ghz Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: 3GB VRAM or higher DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space

