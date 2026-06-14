Beats Of Fury 2026 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

Beats Of Fury 2026 TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

The world didnt end; it fell out of rhythm.

Reality once moved to a perfect beat. When it broke, the world fell out of sync.

You didnt gain power. You are the only one who stayed in sync.

In Beats of Fury, rhythm is survival. Fight corrupted beats, push through aggressive techno and metal soundscapes, and face the force that shattered the Pulse.

Turn any YouTube or local song into an epic bullet-hell rhythm battle and share it with other players.

Current Features :

* Enjoy over 12 handcarfted levels in the story mode, both electronic and metal genre.

* Turn any YouTube or Local song into a bullet hell level.

* Share your created levels with other players and enjoy their levels.

* If this is not enough, jump into the MIX it mode, in which you enjoy playing the game endlessly and competing in the global leaderboard.

* Feel and experience every beat in the music at the deepest level possible. Accustomed to both casual and hardcore players with different control systems.

* Color blind? Not a problem: Choose from different settings for color-blind people.

For photosensitive people :

All the game effects can be controlled or totally turned off while playing the game or from the options menu.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Beats_Of_Fury_2026_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.2 GB

MD5SUM : 58d88a684d61a895000cdc598b2605d8

System Requirements of Beats Of Fury 2026 TENOKE

Before you start Beats Of Fury 2026 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8400, 3.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+, 3.0GHz or higher

* Memory: 1 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce 240 GT or Radeon HD 6570 512 MB

* DirectX: Version 9.0c

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Beats Of Fury 2026 TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Beats Of Fury 2026 TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game





