Crushed In Time TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Crushed In Time TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Panic at the development studio!

Just as the new Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson video game hit the market, one of its characters mysteriously went missing.

After their memorable appearance in the non-game There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension, our extravagant investigators are back in their own adventure.

Armed with their iconic ineptitude, they must solve a mystery that transcends the space-time boundaries of their world

But they wont succeed without your help!

Travel to the very heart of the game’s creation and explore the various stages of its development to unravel the threads of this strange case.

Welcome to a wildly elastic and infinitely meta experience!

Rediscover Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson, joined by a cast of new, endearing characters.

Dialogue recorded by real humans. All natural. Non-GMO and additive-free.

A completely meta story of time travel that will take you through the design stages of the game.

Chock-full of humor and surprises (and bugs, probably).

An offbeat point and click adventure offering fun and elastic gameplay.

Loads of puzzles that will require up to three neurons (we couldnt keep up beyond that).

Beautiful 2D graphics. Sorry, I meant 3D Hold on. Which one was it again?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Crushed_In_Time_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.5 GB

MD5SUM : c0508d6e29cc3adead7e3ae14c383bdb

System Requirements of Crushed In Time TENOKE

Before you start Crushed In Time TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 bits

* Processor: Core i58400 2.8GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 560

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible (11+)

Crushed In Time TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Crushed In Time TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





