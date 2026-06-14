Beastro TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and indie game.

Beastro TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Palo Pori is a beautiful and peaceful village of artisans and tastemakers. Beyond the villages protective wall, darkness has begun to stir. Ravenous monsters have claimed the land and threaten to sink their teeth into this final morsel of hope and happiness.

Play as Panko, a young, talented chef, helping to run the local eatery. When Pankos teacher goes missing, a mysterious visitor arrives with warnings of the dangers beyond the wall. It’s up to Panko to step up and take over the restaurant and tend to the ingredients and patrons. But thats not all, Panko also finds himself serving the Caretakers, brave adventurers, sent to save the world. In this adventure, preserving peace starts in the kitchen!

Tailor your restaurant to the tastes of your community, develop new meals, progress your know how through a skill tree and adjust the decor to increase your restaurants appeal.

Utilize the unique effects of your ingredients to put your enemies to sleep, blow away their cards, and more, but watch out, youre not the only one with special abilities. If youre not paying attention, you might get burned.

In this food-based fantasy adventure, its time to give peas a chance! – Are you ready to get cooking?

Unlock the magic in food.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Beastro_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : a3f12ae695ccc6a7e233af22423ca886

System Requirements of Beastro TENOKE

Before you start Beastro TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630, 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 390, 8 GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 10 GB available space

