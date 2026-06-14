Burglin Gnomes TENOKE Free Download
Burglin Gnomes TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.
Burglin Gnomes TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Become a Gnome
Prepare to invade the houses of unsuspecting humans along with up to 5 friends of your choice. After finding your way in, take anything you want. Human laws don’t apply to gnomes! Just try to be stealthy…
Do your job
While burgling is a very productive activity on its own, you also need to do your job. The High-Gnome won’t transport you around for nothing, so you must complete tasks for him to stay on his good side! Failing to complete enough tasks might get you fired…
Craft and Upgrade
Some of the stuff you find is useful as is, however a certain amount of repurposing is often needed to fit the specific needs of gnomes. Craft equipment, build functional furniture, and upgrade your home with the burglin’ haul.
Stay safe
Gnomes are small and fragile, and often hunted by other beings. Interact with the environment and use your equipment to slow down any hostile meanies. Stay vigilant, and be ready to rescue one another. The High-Gnome doesn’t like resurrecting unworthy gnomes…
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
The human in the game might appear nude to perform activities such as taking a bath. The nudity is censored and can be fully turned off optionally. The gnomes can get dismembered and die in other brutal ways.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Burglin_Gnomes_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 6.7 GB
- MD5SUM : 2161611b0eeb9800a33e9a36c5f96247
System Requirements of Burglin Gnomes TENOKE
Before you start Burglin Gnomes TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10
* Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F
* Memory: 4 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
* Storage: 7 GB available space
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10
* Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
* Network: Broadband Internet connection
* Storage: 7 GB available space
Burglin Gnomes TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Burglin Gnomes TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.