Burglin Gnomes TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Burglin Gnomes TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Become a Gnome

Prepare to invade the houses of unsuspecting humans along with up to 5 friends of your choice. After finding your way in, take anything you want. Human laws don’t apply to gnomes! Just try to be stealthy…

Do your job

While burgling is a very productive activity on its own, you also need to do your job. The High-Gnome won’t transport you around for nothing, so you must complete tasks for him to stay on his good side! Failing to complete enough tasks might get you fired…

Craft and Upgrade

Some of the stuff you find is useful as is, however a certain amount of repurposing is often needed to fit the specific needs of gnomes. Craft equipment, build functional furniture, and upgrade your home with the burglin’ haul.

Stay safe

Gnomes are small and fragile, and often hunted by other beings. Interact with the environment and use your equipment to slow down any hostile meanies. Stay vigilant, and be ready to rescue one another. The High-Gnome doesn’t like resurrecting unworthy gnomes…

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The human in the game might appear nude to perform activities such as taking a bath. The nudity is censored and can be fully turned off optionally. The gnomes can get dismembered and die in other brutal ways.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Burglin_Gnomes_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.7 GB

MD5SUM : 2161611b0eeb9800a33e9a36c5f96247

System Requirements of Burglin Gnomes TENOKE

Before you start Burglin Gnomes TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

* Storage: 7 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 7 GB available space

Burglin Gnomes TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Burglin Gnomes TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





