How to Make an Atomic Bomb in Your Garden GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

How to Make an Atomic Bomb in Your Garden GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Its a quiet Sunday morning. You’re relaxing in your backyard when it suddenly hits you:

You need to build an atomic bomb.

Naturally.

In this absurd single-player simulation, your peaceful suburban life takes a wild turn as you attempt the most questionable DIY project imaginable. Building a nuclear bomb in your backyard might not be the hardest thing youve done but its definitely the weirdest.

What Youll Be Doing

To complete your creation, youll need to:

* Raise funds via a chaotic mini-game that tests your charm and hustle.

* Go shopping: Bid on auctions and scour regular online stores for those oddly specific blueprint parts.

* Do the math: Turn everyday household objects into actual atomic equations.

* Extract critical materials from totally unrelated household items.

* Assemble everything with precision… or at least, something close to it.

* Handle your nosy neighbors, who are just a bit too curious.

* Avoid IRS scrutiny, because spending your fundraiser money on plutonium raises red flags.

* Manage your stress using strange and increasingly unhinged coping mechanisms.

The Goal

The game is split into three major stages of building, each bringing its own unique challenges that will test your patience. Complete all three to finish your project ideally without any accidents along the way.

Disclaimer:

Some elements in this game are inspired by real-world nuclear formulas. Do not try this at home. Do not be inspired. Seriously.

Estimated Playtime:

30183 minutes

Why Download from Ocean of Games?

Ocean of Games provides game information, installation guides, screenshots, and system requirements in one place, making it easier for players to discover and learn about PC games before downloading. Users can quickly check gameplay details, features, and hardware requirements to determine whether a game suits their interests and PC specifications.

Why Trust Ocean of Games?

Detailed game overviews and feature breakdowns.

Easy-to-read system requirements.

Organized game categories for quick discovery.

Helpful installation information for beginners.

Regularly updated game library.

Fast access to game-related information.

Why Download from Ocean of Games?

Ocean of Games provides game information, installation guides, screenshots, and system requirements in one place, making it easier for players to discover and learn about PC games before downloading. Users can quickly check gameplay details, features, and hardware requirements to determine whether a game suits their interests and PC specifications.

Why Trust Ocean of Games?

Detailed game overviews and feature breakdowns.

Easy-to-read system requirements.

Organized game categories for quick discovery.

Helpful installation information for beginners.

Regularly updated game library.

Fast access to game-related information.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : How_to_Make_an_Atomic_Bomb_in_Your_Garden_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 4.8 GB

MD5SUM : 25945689da8dc8785ad3d4ddf5913610

System Requirements of How to Make an Atomic Bomb in Your Garden GoldBerg

Before you start How to Make an Atomic Bomb in Your Garden GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-4170 – AMD FX-8120

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

* Storage: 5 GB available space

How to Make an Atomic Bomb in Your Garden GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start How to Make an Atomic Bomb in Your Garden GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





