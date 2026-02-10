The Strange Lights Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

The Strange Lights PC Game 2026 Overview

The Strange Lights – is a short indie horror game in the “Walking Simulator” genre.

Description:

“From a local resident’s story:

It was night. I was sleeping and suddenly I heard a dull noise, as if something exploded. The windows shook. I saw a flash, so strong, as if day had come, but everything was a strange color… It seems blue…”

You play as a journalist, whose career urgently needs a breakthrough story…

Local residents living on the outskirts of the forest say that they often hear strange sounds from the forest, as if some kind of animal, but it does not sound like any animal, and they also often see some strange flashes in the direction of this forest… They said that the flashes and sounds come from the side of the old factory, which has been closed for 50 years…

That’s where you’ll go…

You took a camera with you to record all these strange phenomena that the locals are talking about and perhaps release the best report in your life…

Features:

* Realistic graphics in VHS style.

* Creepy atmosphere of something unknown.

* Incredible sound design that will immerse you in the game.

* Scary moments that will give you goosebumps…

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of The Strange Lights

Before you start The Strange Lights Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 17 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core i7

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 17 GB available space

