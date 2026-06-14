Oxygen Not Included The Aquatic Planet Pack TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Oxygen Not Included The Aquatic Planet Pack TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In Oxygen Not Included: The Aquatic Planet Pack, players begin on a unique aquatic asteroid where water plays a central role in survival. Colonists must construct efficient bases, manage resources, and create sustainable ecosystems while dealing with environmental hazards.

The game focuses on:

Building and expanding an underground colony.

Managing oxygen production and ventilation systems.

Exploring aquatic biomes and hidden regions.

Farming food and maintaining colony morale.

Developing advanced plumbing and liquid transportation networks.

Researching new technologies and equipment.

Caring for unique aquatic critters and plants.

Solving complex engineering and automation challenges.

Every colony develops differently depending on player choices, available resources, and environmental conditions.

Features

Brand-new aquatic-themed asteroid.

Unique underwater-inspired biomes.

New resources and materials to discover.

Additional aquatic creatures and wildlife.

Expanded colony management systems.

Advanced plumbing and liquid mechanics.

Researchable technologies and upgrades.

Deep automation and engineering possibilities.

Enhanced exploration opportunities.

Challenging survival-focused gameplay.

Beautiful hand-crafted art style.

High replay value with emergent gameplay.

Why Players Love Oxygen Not Included

Oxygen Not Included has earned a strong reputation among simulation and strategy fans thanks to its detailed colony management systems and realistic resource mechanics. The game rewards creativity, planning, and problem-solving, allowing players to design highly efficient colonies while overcoming unpredictable challenges.

The Aquatic Planet Pack builds upon these strengths by introducing new environments and systems that encourage innovative solutions and fresh strategies.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Oxygen_Not_Included_The_Aquatic_Planet_Pack_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 8.3 GB

MD5SUM : 9151e1cc7b8d3c486565c433823ae539

System Requirements of Oxygen Not Included The Aquatic Planet Pack TENOKE

Before you start Oxygen Not Included The Aquatic Planet Pack TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (64 bit)

* Processor: Dual Core 2 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD 4600 (AMD or NVIDIA equivalent)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Dedicated graphic card with 2GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Oxygen Not Included The Aquatic Planet Pack TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Oxygen Not Included The Aquatic Planet Pack TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





