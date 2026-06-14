Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator is a fun and immersive restaurant management simulation game where players build, customize, and operate their dream restaurant. Start with a small kitchen and transform it into a thriving culinary business by preparing delicious meals, serving customers, expanding your menu, and designing the perfect dining atmosphere.

The game combines cooking, business management, restaurant decoration, and multiplayer cooperation into a complete restaurant simulation experience. Whether you prefer working alone or teaming up with friends, Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator offers endless opportunities to grow your restaurant empire.

From preparing mouthwatering kebabs to creating international dishes, every meal contributes to your restaurant’s success. Manage your staff, satisfy customers, upgrade equipment, and become the most popular chef in town.

Gameplay

Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator places players in charge of every aspect of running a successful restaurant. Cook meals, manage orders, decorate interiors, and build a reputation that attracts more customers.

You can play solo or cooperate with friends to handle busy service hours and expand your business faster. As your restaurant grows, new recipes, equipment, furniture, and customization options become available.

The game offers a detailed progression system that rewards efficient management, creative design, and culinary excellence.

Features

Run and manage your own restaurant business.

Single-player and cooperative multiplayer gameplay.

Cook a wide variety of dishes from international cuisines.

Prepare main courses, soups, appetizers, and desserts.

Unlock and expand your recipe collection.

Create custom menus to attract different customers.

Design eye-catching restaurant signboards.

Fully customize restaurant interiors and decorations.

Place wallpapers, tables, kitchen furniture, and decorative items.

Generate additional income through special service stations.

Upgrade kitchen equipment and improve efficiency.

Grow your customer base and increase profits.

Relax after work by visiting the local pub.

Enjoy music, mini-games, and social activities.

Realistic restaurant management mechanics.

Build Your Culinary Empire

Success in Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator requires more than cooking skills. Players must carefully manage finances, organize workflows, optimize restaurant layouts, and continuously improve customer satisfaction.

The ability to customize every part of your restaurant creates a unique experience where no two businesses look exactly alike. Strategic upgrades and smart menu planning can significantly increase profits and help establish a successful restaurant brand.

Multiplayer Experience

Running a restaurant becomes even more enjoyable with friends. Share responsibilities, prepare meals together, serve customers efficiently, and expand your business as a team. Cooperation allows larger restaurants to operate smoothly during peak hours while creating a fun social experience.

Why Players Enjoy Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator

The game combines restaurant management, cooking simulation, interior design, and cooperative gameplay into one engaging package. Players who enjoy business simulators, cooking games, and management titles will appreciate the depth and freedom offered throughout the experience.

Its relaxing progression, creative customization options, and multiplayer support provide hours of entertaining gameplay for both casual and dedicated simulation fans.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Kebab_Chefs_Restaurant_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.3 GB

MD5SUM : bce665edee93ed60575162a5855b615b

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Kebab_Chefs_Restaurant_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.3 GB

MD5SUM : bce665edee93ed60575162a5855b615b

System Requirements of Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Kebab Chefs Restaurant Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7 x64 Processor: i5-2500 / FX-8350 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon R7 Series DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 6 GB available space

