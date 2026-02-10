SECTOR ZERO TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

SECTOR ZERO is a short, physics-based dark sci-fi puzzle adventure where you play as a fragment of an ancient hive-mind entity, awakened by human mining operations. The story unfolds deep in space, inside a colossal asteroid being torn apart for its resources by human colonists.

The miners were too greedy. They dug too deep and, within the asteroids core, uncovered something they were never meant to find an ancient hive-mind entity known as The Corruption. Awakened from its eternal slumber, it begins to spread through the stations systems, its dark tendrils twisting metal, machinery, and minds alike.

Countless lasers, turrets, and automated defenses stand in your way. Your only advantage lies in your ability to corrupt and control human technology, turning their own creations against them. Harness this power to overcome platforming challenges and solve intricate, physics-based puzzles.

But even as The Corruption spreads, isolated sectors remain under human control, sealed off, fortified, and defiant. Its up to you to adapt, infiltrate, and finish what humanity began when they invaded your domain.

FEATURES:

* 1-hour story with 2 extra hours of secrets and achievements.

* Become the monster. Jump, climb, and crawl through detailed, hand-crafted environments.

* Evade lasers, outsmart turrets, and sneak past your enemies.

* Corrupt human-made technology and use it to your advantage.

* Interact with your surroundings using fully physics-driven interactions.

* Controller & Steam Deck supported.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-4350

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 | AMD Radeon RX 460

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 | AMD Radeon R9 380X

* Storage: 2 GB available space

