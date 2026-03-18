Runeborn TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.

Runeborn TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Runeborn is a dark fantasy roguelike that merges deckbuilding with a slot-machine-like mechanic.

Forge your Runebook, crush enemies, and combine trinkets of boundless power to destroy the forces of Malakar!

* Cast spells to attack enemies by spinning Rune Columns like slot reels.

* Match results along five Spell Lines to deal damage.

* Strategically lock up to 8 Runes in place while others spin for better control.

* Customize rune columns in a deck-building experience to suit your strategy.

* Add, remove, and modify Runes for personalized gameplay.

* Enhance runes with amulets and auras for additional effects when cast.

* Explore 150 Trinkets to discover synergies and crazy combos.

* Increase damage and damage multipliers.

* Trigger Runes multiple times.

* Gain extra Rune holds.

* Make Runes match with different elements.

* Choose starting enemies with unique abilities, balancing risk and reward.

* Earn coins for defeating stronger foes and spend them across five specialized shops.

* Face extra challenges with elites and bosses for greater rewards.

* Hundreds of options including Trinkets, Scrolls, and Enemies.

* Every run is unique, offering a fresh gameplay experience each time.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Runeborn_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.9 GB

MD5SUM : 634088ff6c077e6a2e21bd09dba6a1d9

System Requirements of Runeborn TENOKE

Before you start Runeborn TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10, Windows® 11 Processor: Quad Core Processor Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 660, Radeon RX 460 or similar dedicated graphics card DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 5 GB available space

