Runeborn TENOKE Free Download
Runeborn TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.
Runeborn TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Runeborn is a dark fantasy roguelike that merges deckbuilding with a slot-machine-like mechanic.
Forge your Runebook, crush enemies, and combine trinkets of boundless power to destroy the forces of Malakar!
* Cast spells to attack enemies by spinning Rune Columns like slot reels.
* Match results along five Spell Lines to deal damage.
* Strategically lock up to 8 Runes in place while others spin for better control.
* Customize rune columns in a deck-building experience to suit your strategy.
* Add, remove, and modify Runes for personalized gameplay.
* Enhance runes with amulets and auras for additional effects when cast.
* Explore 150 Trinkets to discover synergies and crazy combos.
* Increase damage and damage multipliers.
* Trigger Runes multiple times.
* Gain extra Rune holds.
* Make Runes match with different elements.
* Choose starting enemies with unique abilities, balancing risk and reward.
* Earn coins for defeating stronger foes and spend them across five specialized shops.
* Face extra challenges with elites and bosses for greater rewards.
* Hundreds of options including Trinkets, Scrolls, and Enemies.
* Every run is unique, offering a fresh gameplay experience each time.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Runeborn_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 6.9 GB
- MD5SUM : 634088ff6c077e6a2e21bd09dba6a1d9
System Requirements of Runeborn TENOKE
Before you start Runeborn TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10, Windows® 11
- Processor: Quad Core Processor
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 660, Radeon RX 460 or similar dedicated graphics card
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 5 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 1 GB available space
Runeborn TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Runeborn TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.